Asha Negi Excited To Play Wild Child In Web Series, 'Khwabon Ke Parindey'

Actress Asha Negi who was last seen in the comedy-crime movie Ludo is all set to join the cast of the web series Khwabon Ke Parindey. In a recent statement, the Pavitra Rishta actress opened up about her character in the upcoming show. Asha Negi will be playing the role of Bindiya and thanked the makers of the show for giving her a chance to play such a challenging character.

Asha Negi in Khwabon Ke Parindey

As per PTI, Asha Negi is all set to star in the show Khwabon Ke Parindey which will be directed by Tapasvi Mehta. The show will explore the journey of friendship, hope and life of three friends through the striking landscape of Australia. In a recent statement, Asha Negi spoke about her character in the upcoming show and said "My character of Bindiya on the show is this complete wild child, who believes in embracing life every single day." The actress also spoke about her transition from television to the web and said "I enjoyed playing the role, although challenging, the transition of my portrayal of roles from television to web has been extremely refreshing".

The actress further explained that while shooting for the show she realised the importance of friendship and said "They are like your truth serum, who help you unravel your deepest secrets and fears and then help you get through it."

Asha Negi spreads hope and positivity amidst pandemic

Asha Negi took to her Instagram and penned down a lengthy note as she spread hope. In her post, she sends her love to everyone who lost their dear ones due to COVID-19. Asha's caption read "And hope..That’s one thing that never dies..Hope that all of this will end soon..Sending so much strength and love to people who lost someone recently, friends who are going out of their way to help people, trying to save lives, you guys are the real heroes, to all those people who are trying to do their bit in whatever way..But no matter what happens, Life goes on and it has to, and maybe that’s what life is all about.. to be, to struggle, to float, to rejoice, to feel, to let go, to continue being, and to be hopeful again".

IMAGE: ASHA NEGI'S INSTAGRAM

