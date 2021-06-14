Asha Negi Shows How Actors Were 'beaten Up' In BTS Video As 'Khwabon Ke Parindey' Releases

Voot’s latest outing, Khwabon Ke Parindey, starring Asha Negi, Mrinal Dutt, Manasi Moghe and Tushar Sharma in the lead, released on Monday. Asha dropped a BTS video in which she was hilariously "beaten up". After the scene was taken, she burst laughing out loud and her creative director, Rohan Shah was seen hugging her and laughing as well. Sharing the same, Negi wrote, "Khwabon Ke Parindey. it’s out! Some bts to show you guys how the actors were beaten up if not performed well."

In her latest interaction with Bollywood Hungama, Asha spoke about her experience of working with the team. She went on to call it a great experience and added that she'll remember staying in bunk beds, travelling all around, sharing rooms and toilets. She also called it a very different and fun experience.

When asked about what she wants to take from her character Bindiya, she said that it's the small things, tiny adjustments and not living the lavish lifestyle. She remarked that this show also made her want to take a solo trip and experience the thrill of it because it's a different experience altogether.

Meanwhile, Rohan Shah also penned a lengthy note and expressed his emotions. He wrote, "This one is very special, I’ve put my heart and soul and blood and sweat to this project and no! not as an actor but behind the camera as the Creative Director.

Well, it was a very small unit we were everything! Our intentions were/are pure, we just wanted to create this show and in that process, we evolved had fun and made some precious memories. This show has become alive and affected all of us just exactly like how it talks about friendships, unlearning and evolving with an adventurous journey of its own ups and downs."

Sharing the Khwabon Ke Parindey trailer, the makers wrote, "What is life without friends and a few ups and downs! Go on a rollercoaster ride with the crazy 4, Bindiya, Akash, Megha and Dixit." The video garnered much love from the audience as it surpassed 5.3Mn views.

