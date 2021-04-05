Ashish Chanchlani, Sabastian Stan & Anthony Mackie Discuss Potential TFATWS B'wood Movie

Popular YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani recently got a chance to have a conversation with the leading The Falcon And The Winter Soldier cast members, Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan. As one will soon see in the video, the YouTuber asks Mackie and Stan some of the most frequently asked questions by Marvel fans with regards to the Disney+ series and other shows that are going to follow. Post that, Ashish Chanchlani can be seen fanboying and giving his own hilarous take on the answers given by the lead The Falcon And The Winter Soldier cast members. Ashish Chanchlani's video can be found below.

Ashish Chanchlani in conversation with The Falcon And The Winter Soldier cast:

The video also sees the actors expressing their desires of visiting the spice markets of India and being a part of Bollywood productions during their visit. One portion of the video even sees Mackie teasing a host of big action set pieces, that will make up the bulk of the series finale. The cast members even divulged information on a cameo appearance by Kevin Fiege at some point in the show. Additionally, Sebastian Stan can be seen wishing that he could see all the smiling Marvel fans as and when they see an MCU presentation. At one point, when quizzed by Chanchlani regarding the cast members' favourite episode from the show, Sebastian Stan was quick to share that The Falcon And The Winter Soldier Episode 3 and 6, which have the aforementioned action set pieces, are amongst his favourites from episodes that make up the MCU series.

About The Falcon And The Winter Soldier:

The Falcon And The Winter Soldier made its streaming debut on March 19th. It stars the likes of Emily VanCamp, Georges St-Pierre, Daniel Brühl, Adepero Oduye, Miki Ishikawa, and Danny Ramirez, amongst others. The first three episodes of the same, titled New World Order, The Star-Spangled Man and Power Broker, are now available for streaming on Disney+, Disney+ Hotstar, and Hulu, depending upon one's geographical location. The makers of the same release a new episode of the Kari Skogland-directed series every Friday by 1.30 pm Indian Standard Time. Information regarding The Falcon And The Winter Soldier Episode 4 will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available.