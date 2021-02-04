Ashmit Patel And Arushi Handa Star In 'One Night Stand', A Short Film On WOW Originals

Ashmit Patel is a known name in the entertainment industry with his work in movies like Murder, Fight Club – Members Only, and Jai Ho. Arushi Handa has earned recognition with her appearance on the television reality show MTV Splitsvilla season 11. Now, the two of them will be venturing together for the first time in an upcoming short film titled One Night Stand for the new OTT platform WOW originals.

Ashmit Patil and Arushi Handa to be seen in One Night Stand on WOW originals

One Night Stand cast has Ashmit Patil and Arushi Handa in the lead roles. It is an upcoming short romantic film that will stream on WOW originals, an OTT platform that will be launched soon. The story is written by Vivek Khatri and the project is expected to be around 25 minutes.

Talking about the short film, Ashmit Patel said that One Night Stand is a romantic suspense thriller. He mentioned that it is a story of two characters who meet in a night club and decides to hook up. Then something “very unexpected” happens which is the suspense of the whole show. The actor revealed that it was entirely filmed in one day. He described his character as a guy who is well to do and is like a playboy. He is in his early thirties and a single guy who is enjoying his life, Ashmit noted.

One Night Stand cast features Arushi Handa in her first movie on an OTT platform. Speaking about the project, she said that the script is “very different,” it is more about how injustice happens, and sometimes you have to take a strong step. The actor mentioned that it is a “very strong” character. She asserted that the story revolves around a cause. So, she thought she should give it a shot. It is just one twist that will completely change the story. Arushi admitted that it was “really amazing” working with Ashmit Patel. He was giving her tips and helping her out when she was getting nervous.

One Night Stand release date is not revealed yet. The OTT platform is expected to be launched in February 2021. It will debut with multiple original shows and movies. More about One Night Stand cast, plot, and other details are not known.

