Ashneer Grover recently dropped a picture with one of the contestants of Shark Tank India, who made their brand grow by forty times post his stint on the reality show. Ravi Kabra, who impressed all the judges with his product Skippi Pop, received an investment of Rs 1 crore from the panellists for a 15 per cent equity, with Ashneer calling the former's growth 'the biggest success story' from Shark Tank India's first season.

Ashneer Grover lauds Shark Tank India contestant

Taking to his Instagram handle recently, Grover dropped a picture alongside Kabra and wrote, "Great to catch up with @skippiicepops founder @ravikabra after Shark Tank. Skippi is a great product and probably the biggest success story from @sharktank.india Season 1 with 40X growth in sales!." Take a look.

Sharing the same picture on his social media handle, Ravi said it was a 'pleasure' meeting Ashneer, and thanked him for mentoring him on his journey. Lauding the business tycoon, Ravi mentioned, "You always speak what's on your mind and I truly appreciate that. You challenge our ideas and help us grow and create a better business. We are honoured to have you on board as an investor in @skippiicepops."

Ravi also met Shark Tank's Peyush Bansal and penned a long appreciation note for him, hailing him for his' accurate vision of the future and belief in the start-up story'. "The impeccable insights you offer from time to time and the support you provide sustains my energy to keep building my company and scaling it up to great heights," he added and thanked the Lenskart CEO for investing in his business.

According to Hindustan Times, Ravi gave a statement after receiving funding from the Sharks. He said, "We are delighted to receive funding from Shark Tank India, it is a testament to our idea of creating disruption in the F&B industry with innovation and research. We plan to invest this amount to drive more innovation and introduce more refreshing flavours to the Indian market.”

While the first season of Shark Tank India premiered last year, Sony TV recently announced the show's second instalment and invited budding entrepreneurs to register.

