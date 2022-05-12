Touted as one of the highly-anticipated web series so far, Ashram, which stars Bobby Deol in the lead, is all set for its third season. The first and the second season of the crime-drama web series hit the right chord leaving people curious about the third season of Ashram. Now, the makers have teased fans with the much-awaited teaser of Season 3 of the forthcoming series.

Ashram 3 Teaser released

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Bobby Deol has shared an intriguing teaser of the third season of Ashram. The clip sees people chanting, "EK ROOP MAHA SWAROOP", soon the video cuts into a bite of Bobby as he says, "I knew that people will like but I didn't know how much success would it achieve." In the teaser, on one hand where people are absorbed in the devotion of Baba Nirala without being aware of the latter's evil practices, on the other hand, the teaser ends with a strong dialogue- “Ek baar aashram aagaye bhai, fir u-turn nahi hai" (Once you have come to the ashram, there is no U-Turn). Watch the teaser here:

With this, Bobby wrote in the caption, "Ab intezaar hoga khatam, phir khulenge darwaaze Aashram ke. Japnaam Ek Badnaam…Aashram Season 3 trailer out tomorrow only on @mxplayer. #Aashram3 #aashram". The teaser is getting tremendous response on social media and the actor's comment section is proof of it. A fan wrote, "Brilliant..in all departments… & BOBBY TOPS", another one commented, "Japnam baba ji Abhi aayega na maza bidu, one of the best web series love u bobby sir".

Ashram 3 trailer to release on THIS date

To double the excitement of fans, Bobby Deol even revealed the release date of the trailer of Ashram 3. The trailer of the much-awaited web series will be released on May 13. However, the timings of the trailer has not been disclosed so far.

Image: Instagram/@iambobbydeol