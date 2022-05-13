'Ashram 3' Trailer: Bobby Deol's Baba Nirala's Tyranny Threatened By New Mystery Character

After stirring up social media with an intriguing teaser, Bobby Deol has now finally dropped the exciting trailer of Ashram 3. The minute-long clip of the critically acclaimed series gives a glimpse of the continued tyranny of Baba Nirala, played by Deol, and his cunning strategy to evoke fear in his followers to obey his authority.

Although fans have already gotten an idea of the extent of his greed and power-hungry persona that has no limitation to exploiting people, the third season has now introduced a twist threatening to rain on Baba Nirala's parade. Check out the Ashram 3 trailer below.

'Ashram 3' trailer

Playing with the faith of the people, the trailer shows Baba Nirala continuing his tyranny but this time, he plans on extending his reach. The same is conveyed when Baba Nirala says 'My word is the law. I get what I want. I am God'.

Actor Esha Gupta joined the new season as a seductress, however, even within a few frames, it is clear that her role is not going to be as vapid as it is shown in the trailer. On the other hand, fans might see the godman's kingdom falling soon as a new mystery character swears to expose the lie and games of Baba Nirala.

The 53-year-old shared the trailer to his Instagram by writing, ''SEASON 3 TRAILER IS HERE! Baba Nirala - Swarupi ya Behrupi? Kya khulenge raaz ya hoga Baba ka raaj?Ek Badnaam… Aashram Season 3 releases 3rd June on @mxplayer.''

Bobby Deol's father veteran actor Dharmendra was quick to show support for his son's project as he commented under the post by writing, ''CONGRATULATIONS''.

As mentioned earlier, the actor shared a small teaser of Ashram 3 where people are heard chanting 'EK ROOP MAHA SWAROOP'. Talking about the massive response to the series on MX Player, Deol said, ''I knew that people will like but I didn't know how much success would it achieve.'' The clip then shows another scene from the series where Baba Nirala says, ''Ek baar aashram aagaye bhai, fir u-turn nahi hai" (Once you have come to the ashram, there is no U-Turn).''

