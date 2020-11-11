'Ashram Chapter 2' Review: Netizens Laud Bobby's 'Babagiri'; Call It 'a Real Knockout'

On November 10, 2020, the streaming platform MX Player dropped Chapter 2 of Bobby Deol’s most anticipated web series Ashram. Fans of the series were eagerly waiting to watch the dark side of the lead character, godman Baba Nirala. Apart from the storyline and other elements of Chapter 2, including direction and editing among many others, its lead actor Bobby Deol's performance has been garnering high praise from critics.

Asharam Chapter 2 review:

As mentioned above, actor Bobby Deol stole the show with his impeccable performance in the series. A section of fans has lauded his performance and on-screen portrayal of Baba Nirala. On the other side, a couple of fans also praised the work of female lead Aditi Pohankar. Netizens have also been hailing the second season as a much more successful outing and are eager to see what happens next in the third one. Check out the Twitter reactions here:

#AashramChapter2 The first part was just a warm-up, this one’s a real knockout. Bobby’s ‘babagiri’ is a stellar act; while the ensemble cast are earnest to the core. Prakash Jha hits the bull’s eye yet again. Can’t wait for Chapter III @thedeol @prakashjha27 @sanjaymasoomm — Ain't Your Business ..!! (@Deszzmo) November 11, 2020

#AashramChapter2 shows the dark side of #BabaNirala. It’s a bit slow in the middle but picks up the pace later. @thedeol steals the show with his performance. @prakashjha27 succeeds in bringing excitement for Chapter 2 as climax ends with a bang! pic.twitter.com/c3Ms3pLYr3 — PAYAL ROHATGI (@payal_Rohatgi__) November 11, 2020

Ashram Chapter 2

With the plot of the second chapter revolving around Deol's character (Kashipur Waale Baba Nirala), the viewers are in for some surprising revelations as the show moves towards a much darker and intriguing storyline. The second installment picks up the story from where its debut season had left off, with Baba getting nastier by the day and politicians getting greedier by the night. Coming to the cast of the series, along with Bobby Deol, the ensemble star cast features Adit Pohankar, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Darshan Kumar, Tusshar Pandey, Anupriya Goenka, Tridha Chaudhary, Sachin Shroff, and Anil Rastogi. The series is streaming on MX Player for free to all its users. The first chapter of Ashram has nine episodes.

A few days before chapter two dropped online, Bobby Deol had shared the second trailer of it. Sharing the second trailer on his IG handle, Bobby wrote, "#AashramChapter2 Dekhiye kaise kiya bhaktajano ki bhakti ka bhrashtachaar Kashipur waale Baba Nirala ne (Witness how Kashipur's Baba Nirala turned devotees' devotion into corruption) releasing on 11 Nov on @mxplayer (sic)".

