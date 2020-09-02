'Normalising Divorces And Female Friendships Is The Need Of The Hour': Ashvini Yardi

Producer and showrunner, Ashvini Yardi's latest Netflix show, Masaba Masaba has been receiving a positive response from viewers. The show revolves around the dynamic relationship between designer Masaba Gupta and her mother Neena Gupta. In an exclusive interview with Republic World, the producer of the show, Ashvini, opened up about how normalising concepts like divorces and female friendships, is the need of the hour.

Ashvini revealed, “Masaba Masaba isn't just about Masaba or Neenaji but it also addresses so many other issues - age-related, female friendships, divorces. And such normalising these concepts is the need of the hour”. The producer also added, “I am so glad that we can do that on the new OTT platforms that are coming out.”

Talking about how she dealt with similar issues in the television industry, Yardi said, “While television I have dealt with similar issues, I had to spoon-feed them cause that’s how the viewers of TV soaps were and I am sure that’s changed now." She further said, “In today’s times when the audience is now exposed to so much content on the digital platforms, I think it’s important to trust their intelligence and discuss all kinds of issues straight up."

Ashvini also went on to reveal saying, “The audience appreciates that trust you show in them. It is inspiring in a certain way if these issues are the same as the ones you are facing and then you find them being discussed in a normal way, it tends to make u feel that it’s ok to feel the way you do... it’s ok not to be ok."

About the show

Masaba Masaba is a fictionalised version of the real-life story of the fashion designer Masaba Gupta. In the Netflix Original series, along with Masaba and Neena, the series also features a bunch of celebrities such as Satyadeep Mishra, Rytasha Rathore, Neil Bhoopalam, Gajraj Rao, Suchitra Pillai, among others. Many of the designer’s friends from Bollywood were quick enough to appreciate the show and the acting skills of the designer Masaba Gupta and the rest of the cast. The show Masaba Masaba released a few days ago and also garnered mixed reviews from fans and viewers. Watch the trailer below.

