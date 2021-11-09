Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari Begins Shooting For 'Faadu'; Says 'looking Forward To Explore'

Filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, who is known to direct films like Panga, Bareilly Ki Barfi, and more, recently began shooting for her debut web series, Faadu. The SonyLIV original is billed as an "intense poetic love-story between two different-thinking characters". Ashwiny took to Instagram to make the announcement while sharing the picture of the clapperboard from the sets.

The director wrote she was looking forward to shooting the series with RED cameras and ZEISS camera lenses. In other pictures she shared along with the post, she can be seen posing with her crewmates and also putting up a picture of the clapper which showed that the first take of the first scene was set up. The ace filmmaker also penned a note while sharing her happiness of beginning a new journey.

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari begins shooting her debut project, Faadu

“Glad to be working with @reddigitalcinema for the first time with @zeisscameralensesindia Amazed with the details this sensitive beauty captures the colours and deep focus on faces even in extremely low light. Looking forward to exploring more. Thank you @anupk15 for patiently answering my curious mind, and discussing the magic of images in cinema in depth. Looking forward to this joyous learning 'directorial' journey”, Ashwiny wrote on Instagram. Ashwiny will now make her OTT debut with Faadu which will also mark her first collaboration with Sony LIV.

Meanwhile, Ashwiny recently co-directed the non-fiction series BreakPoint with her filmmaker husband Nitesh Tiwari. The ZEE5 series followed the "untold story" of tennis greats Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi, who were the first Indian pair to win at Wimbledon in 1999. Earlier this year, she also released her debut novel, Mapping Love. Recently, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari sat down for an interview with ANI where she opened up about her journey in the entertainment industry so far. She said, "It's always been overwhelming for me to deliver new insightful characters that satiate movie lovers and audiences' expectations. As an evolving storyteller, I constantly challenge myself to grow with each narrative that can somewhere touch hearts." Backed by Studio Next, the filmmaker then revealed that Faadu will be premiering on the online streaming site, SonyLiv.

IMAGE: Twitter/AshwinyIyerTiwari