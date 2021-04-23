Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari Opens Up On Bringing The Story Of Narayana & Sudha Murthy On Screen

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari has established her name as one of the prominent filmmakers in industry over the last few years. She has quite a few critically acclaimed films under her belt and is currently working on her next project, which will be a love story. However, this project will be different from her previous films, as she is set to portray the real-life love story between Infosys co-founder NR Narayana Murthy and author Sudha Murthy. The filmmaker has recently opened up about her experience of working on the upcoming film in her interview with PTI.

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari on bringing the love story of NR Narayana and Sudha Murthy on screen

Ashwiny has been reportedly working on this film ever since the nation was sent under lockdown last year, following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. While she is not new to the genre (She worked on the 2017 romance film Bareily Ki Barfi), her upcoming love story is based on a true story of Narayana and Sudha Murthy. The filmmaker shared her views about the couple by saying, “Their story also makes you think about your priorities and what's your purpose in life apart from the work you do”. She also added, "Working on the life story of Mr Narayan Murthy and Mrs Sudha Murthy has been a learning for life".

Ashwini also said that she believes that this will be one of the special films of her career. “It's not a movie, It's a life experience and I know deep in my heart this will be my most challenging and cherished film for life”, she said. Addressing the issue of concerns relating to the ongoing second wave of COVID-19 virus, she said that they would be working from their homes for the time being. “Our learning from this pandemic is to keep doing your work and be ready to go on the floor when the time is right”.

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari has been working on this film with her husband and filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari, who is well-known for films like Dangal. Writers Shreyas Jain and Piyush Gupta have also collaborated with them for this project. The team is currently on the final stages of finishing the screenplay and are aiming to begin filming this project soon.