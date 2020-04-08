Astartes Part 5 | Here Is What You Need To Know About The Last Part Of The Film

The internet is quite abuzz these days because of Astartes part 5. Astartes part 5 was released recently and fans are loving the final part of Astartes series. The makers have announced that episode five is the last in this sci-fi series.

The Astartes part 5 makers also said on the channel that if he gets such support in future, he also has plans to make other series like this by using his genuine talent. The video has more than 3 million views in just six days. Here is a complete breakdown of Astartes part 5.

Astartes Part 5 explained

Astartes Part 5 starts right where it was left at part 4. At the ending of part 4, Astartes kill the two Psykers who were there in the corridor. The Psykers were guarding some kind of vault. The marines then gain access to the vault and discover some kind of an old orb that can talk. It also seemed like the orb had some kind of psychic abilities.

In the Astartes part 5, the marines also walked across a disfigured statue. The statue looked like that of a man with parts ripped off from the leg. The wires of the structure can be seen in the video. The exact significance for this sequence and the statue is still not clear but the maker has placed it in the Astartes part 5 for some reason or the other.

Once the marines get to the orb, the pulses from the orb sweep marines off of their feet. While this is happening, an Inquisitor is seen talking to the orb. As something breaks his focus, the orb starts to take control of his mind and the two elite mariners who are guarding him deal with it accordingly by killing him. This scene might look harsh to some but to avoid any further damage the guard takes this extreme step.

As other mariners are at another orb, it starts absorbing them. Dr .Plasma fires his pistol as it is halfway inside the orb. He does this to break free from what was happening but instead ends up blowing his hand. He then ends up being somewhere else all alone and also with a missing hand.

