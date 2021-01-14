At What Time Does 'Gullak' Season 2 Release On Sony Liv? Here Are The Details

Gullak is a much-loved web series which is all set to release on Sony Liv this month. This comedy-drama entertainer revolves around the Mishra family and their everyday experiences that are relatable for most middle-class Indian families. After the success of the first season, the web series has been renewed for a fresh season which has already been creating a lot of buzz amongst the audience. If you have been wondering about Gullak Season 2 release date 2020, this just correct place to find your answers.

What time does Gullak Season 2 release on Sony Liv?

Gullak 2 has been creating a lot of buzz amidst the fans ever since its official trailer was released a few weeks back. According to the official date released by the makers, Gullak Season 2 series will release on the OTT platform on January 15, 2021. Fans would be able to access the new episodes on the official website if they have a membership with the platform.

Gullak Season 2 release time

Gullak Season 2 makers have not announced the official time at which the new season will be premiered on Sony Liv. However, most of the shows are released on the platform at around 12:30 pm in the afternoon, after which the series is readily available for viewers. In case of a delay, the show might come out in the evening but such a scenario is highly unlikely.

Read What Time Does 'Carmen Sandiego' Season 4 Release On Netflix? Know All Details

Also read Scott Pilgrim Vs The World Game: Know The Release Date, Price And More Details

Gullak Season 2 trailer takes the internet by storm

Gullak Season 2 trailer was released on the streaming platform YouTube on January 2, 2021. The trailer showcases the Mishra family again with four family members, Santosh Mishra, Shanti Mishra, Anand Mishra and Aman Mishra. The new trailer indicates that the family is surrounded by new everyday problems that need attention on short notice. In one of the sequences of the trailer, the family is seen gearing up to attend a wedding but not all members have been invited to the ceremony. The sequences look authentic and seem to have a lot of heart in them, which is a key element to look forward to. Gullak 2 is being created by Palash Vaswani while the writing is being done by Shreyansh Pandey and Durgesh Singh.

Read What Time Does 'Bling Empire' Release On Netflix? Details About The Reality TV Series

Also read 'Death In Bollywood' Documentary: When Will The Jiah Khan Docuseries Release In India?

Image Courtesy: Stills from Gullak 2

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.