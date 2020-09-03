'Atkan Chatkan' Release Time: When Does 'Atkan Chatkan' Release? Read All Details

The upcoming Atkan Chatkan movie is gearing up for its release on the OTT platform Zee5. The movie is presented by music maestro AR Rahman and is helmed by Shiv Hare. The trailer of Atkan Chatkan movie was dropped recently by the makers and has garnered praises from the audience.

As the movie is nearing its release date, a lot of people have been wondering about Atkan Chatkan release time and have been left with questions like when does Atkan Chatkan release on Zee5. For all the people who are curious about Atkan Chatkan on Zee5, here is everything you need to know about Atkan Chatkan release time on Zee5.

'Atkan Chatkan' release time: When does Atkan Chatkan release?

The upcoming movie Atkan Chatkan on Zee5 will be releasing on September 5, 2020. The Atkan Chatkan release time is expected to be at the midnight i.e. at 12 AM on September 5 according to too IST (Indian Standard Time). The movie will be a treat for music lovers.

From the looks of the trailer, Atkan Chatkan on Zee5 seems to be an inspirational story with loads of emotions. The audience will be able to stream the movie on Zee5 from Saturday, September 5, 2020.

Also Read | AR Rahman Presents 'Atkan Chatkan' In Which Lydian Nadhaswaram Makes His Acting Debut

Also Read | AR Rahman Announces Premiere Date Of 'Atkan Chatkan', Calls It 'heartfelt Story'

'Atkan Chatkan' on Zee5

Image Credits: Still from the trailer

The movie follows the story of Guddu played by Lydian Nadhaswaram who dreams of becoming a musician but does not have the resources to learn music. He works on whatever he gets his hands on and creates music out of it. With the help of his friends, he forms a band. They are given a chance to win a competition which will get them all into a music school. The plot of the film focuses on Guddu and his friends’ journey of winning this competition and learn music at the music school. The movie is presented by AR Rahman and the music of the Atkan Chatkan movie is composed by the legendary percussionist Sivamani.

Also Read | What Time Does Love Guaranteed Release On Netflix? About The Damian Wayans Jr-starrer

Also Read | What Time Does 'Young Wallander' Release On Netflix? See Details Here

'Atkan Chatkan' cast

Lydian Nadhaswaram plays the lead role of Guddu in the movie. Lydian is a protégé of AR Rahman and plays the Piano. The film also features Amitriyaan, Sachin Chaudhary, Yash Rane, Tamanna Dipak, Aayesha Vindhara, Spruha Joshi in pivotal roles. Here is a look at the trailer of Atkan Chatkan on Zee5.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.