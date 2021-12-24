'Atlanta': Emmy Award-winning Series Gets Sequel, Season 3 To Premiere In March 2022

Emmy Award-Winning comedy series Atlanta is back with its third instalment and it is all set to premiere in March 2022 on Hulu and FX. Atlanta is a combination of blended eccentric humour with drama and surrealism that makes it the most unpredictable show on-air. And now it is good news for Atlanta fans' as the comedy-drama series is returning with its third sequel and they have locked the premiere date for 24 March 2022. Here we bring you all the details on Atlanta's season three premiere:

Donald Grover confirmed the arrival of Atlanta season 3

According to the reports of Hollywood Reporter, this series will return to the screens almost after four years, as the second season premiered in the year 2018. Confirming to the speculations of Atlanta season 3, FX Entertainment president Eric Schrier said :

“We are thrilled to have Atlanta back with a new season on March 24, “Once again, Donald Glover, the producers and the stellar cast have delivered another signature season synonymous with the excellence that makes Atlanta so great.”

The Hollywood Reporter also confirmed that the third instalment of the series starring actor-creator Donald Glover will stream on Hulu the next day after its release on FX, And it is for the first time that Atlanta will stream on a Disney-run platform.

What is the Atlanta series?

The series centrally revolves around the life of college dropout and music manager Earnest Marks ( portrayed by Donald Glover) and rapper named Paper Boi (portrayed by Brian Tyree Henry). Earn works as a manager and takes care of his cousin Alfred, an upcoming rapper, then a series of events follow where the two try to make a name for themselves in the music industry.

What will you get to see in the new season of Atlanta?

As per FX, the synopsis of the new season is as follows:

“Taking place almost entirely in Europe, Season 3 finds Earn, Alfred / Paper Boi , Darius and Van in the midst of a successful European tour, as the group navigates their new surroundings as outsiders, and struggle to adjust to the newfound success they had aspired to.”

Atlanta was earlier expected to arrive in January 2021, but due to the pandemic, the post-production work of the film got delayed. Donald Grover kept treating his fans with behind the scenes visuals of the third season. The cast of the new season will be the recurring cast starring Donald Glover, Brian Tyree Henry, LaKeith Stanfield, and Zazie Beetz in pivotal roles

