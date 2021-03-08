Attack On Titan 138 Chapter: When And Where To Watch The Upcoming Episode

Attack on Titan episode 138's release date is right around the corner. The makers of the show release every episode at a weekly interval. The last episode of Attack on Titan released today on March 8. The series revolves around the lives of Gabi Braun and Falco Grice and their journey to claim what they have always desired.

Also read | AOT Chapter 138: Check Out The Release Date & Spoilers For The Upcoming Chapter

Attack on Titan chapter 138 release schedule

The next chapter in the story of Eren, titled Savagery, will be aired on television as well as be made available on several streaming platforms on March 14. The AOT chapter 138 episode will release on Sunday and air around 3:45 p.m. EDT. The makers released the 13th episode on March 8 and the audience witnessed Levi, Zeke and other children in the forest. Ben and Mia enter the restaurant with the Blouse family. In the recent episode, multiple characters were forced to pay for their actions in the past. The title of the episode was Children of the Forest. The episode is full of tension with highs and lows.

Also read | John Krasinski's 'A Quiet Place 2' Release Date Preponed From September To May 2021

Where can one stream AOT chapter 138?

There are several streaming sites where one can watch the Attack on Titan 138 episode from season 4. Streaming services like Hulu, Funimation or Crunchyroll are available in several countries. If one wishes to watch it through Funimation, they will have to install the Crunchyroll app on platforms such as PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. It will also be available on iOS and Android devices free of cost for a total of 14 days. Hulu has a paid subscription and allows the viewer to watch the content for a span of 30 days until the next payment just like Netflix.

Also read | 'Attack On Titan' Season 4 Episode 13: Where And How To Watch Upcoming AOT Episode?

About Attack On Titan

Attack on Titan is a Japanese dark fantasy anime based on the manga by Hajime Isayama. The first episode premiered on April 7, 2013, and currently airs on NHK General TV in Japan. The story is set in a world with three eccentric cities where only the remains of humanity are left. Every city is surrounded by huge walls to protect them from the attack of Titans. The plot revolves around the adventures of Eren Jaeger, his friends Mikasa Ackerman and Armin Arlert.

Also read | Where To Watch Attack On Titan? Find Out How To Watch The Upcoming Episode Online

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.