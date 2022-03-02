Attack On Titan Episode 84 Release Date & Time: When & Where To Watch AOT S04 E84 Online

Directed by Yuichiro Hayashi, the fourth and final season of the anime series, Attack on Titan (AOT) is nearing its end . Set in a post-apocalyptic world where the remains of humanity live behind walls protecting them against the giant humanoid Titans, the plot follows the life of Eren Jaeger who joins the elite Survey Corps, to seek vengeance for his mother's death. The season 4 focuses on Eren's heinous path of annihilation to destory his enemies. The forthcoming episode of Attack On Titan Season 4 Part 2 will soon be released and here's all you need to know about it's release date and time.

Attack on Titan Episode 84 Release Date

Titled 'Night of the End', the Attack on Titan Episode 84 will release in the Unites States on Sunday, March 6. Whereas, it will premiere in Japan on Monday, March 7. The release date and time varies for each country due to geographic locations and different time zones.

Where to Watch Attack on Titan Episode 84?

The anime series premeires on various OTT platforms. In the USA, the latest episodes of AOT season 4 are streaming on Adult Swim's Toonami, in South East Asia it premeires on Aniplex Asia and SB2 in Australia. The original Japanese streaming network is MBS(#1-37) and NHK General TV(38~). Meanwhile, viewers can also enjoy the dubbed english episodes of AOT on Hulu and Fumination.

Attack on Titan Episode 84 Release Time

The Attack on Titan Episode 84 release time on the streaming platform Fumination is mentioned below:

Pacific Time: 12:45 PM PT(March 6)

Central Time: 02:45 PM CT(March 6)

Eastern Time: 03:45 PM EST(March 6)

British Time: 08:45 PM GMT(March 6)

Indian Time: 02:15 AM IST(March 7)

Australian Time: 08:00 AM AEDT(March 7)

What will happen in Episode 84?

While the enemies and friend have come together to save everyone from the wrath of the Jaeger brother, the official preview trailer of Episode 84 sees all them gathering around a campfire. In order to curb Eren from destroying the world, Armin Arlert, Annie Leonhart, Theo Magath, Hange Zoe, Gabi, Falco and the others will come up with a plan to defeat the Jaegerists.

Image: Instagram/@attackontitan