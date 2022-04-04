'Attack On Titan' Final Season Part 3: New Season Announced For 2023; Details Inside

Titled 'The Dawn of Humanity' the Attack on Titan Seaon 4 Part 2 Episode 12, which was deemed as the final episode of the anime series arrived on April 3. However, in a surprising turn of events, the production house of Attack On Titan, Studio Mappa, has announced that the final season has been extended for yet another part. This means that the anime's Final Season Part 3 will be officially released next year, as per Crunchyroll.

Attack on Titan Final Season renews for another part

According to Crunchyroll, the season's extention was announced after the broadcast of the final episode of Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 on Japanese TV. Apart from the big news, a short visual from the anime's Part 3 was also unveiled by the makers which saw all the main characters standing firm as they brace fans for yet another final season. Notably, the extention season of the anime show is titled 'Attack on Titan The Final Arc'. The name itself gives fans a hint that the upcoming part will the final season of the show.

It is only known that Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 3 will be released in 2023. However, the release date and further details are kept under wraps as of yet. Additional queries about the final season will only be made clear once Studio Mappa officially share their future plan for the anime series.

Directed by Yuichiro Hayashi, AOT is set in the backdrop of a post-apocalyptic world where the remnants of humanity live behind walls that safeguard them against the giant humanoid Titans, the plot follows the life of Eren Jaeger, who joins the elite Survey Corps, to seek vengeance for his mother's death at the hands of a Titan. Season 4 focuses on Eren's heinous path of annihilation including a genocide to destroy his enemies.

As soon as the news of Attack of Titan's final season extention surfaced online, fans of the show went berzerk on social media. While a few said they are excited for the Part 3 of the anime, many expressed disappointment over a year-long wait for the final season's release. Take a look at it below:

A WHOLE YEAR — azu (@azulovescats) April 4, 2022

Whyyyyyyyyy mappa whyyyyy?!😭😭😭 — sofia_voulou (@VoulouSofia8687) April 4, 2022

Image: Instagram/@attack.on.titan