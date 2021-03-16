Attack On Titan Season 4 Episode 13 Review: An Elegant Unveil Of The Underlying Layers

Attack On Titan Season 4 Episode 13, titled "Children Of The Forest" made it to the streamers all across the globe. The latest chapter of the series picks up from the events of "Guides" and sees its central protagonists tread along a whole new path and learn about the various levels of deception that are at play under the fabric of their realm. The conclusion of the latest Attack On Titan sets up its upcoming chapter, which will be released soon. Read on for Attack On Titan Season 4 Episode 13 review:

Attack on Titan Season 4 Episode 13 Review:

All the moments that are a part of "Children Of The Forest" essentially intend on promoting the philosophy that one may think that they have escaped an unpleasant situation, but sometimes, they are a part of a bigger picture that also needs to be tended to. The same is communicated by Saha's father, who reveals the true nature of the forest that her daughter is seen as a prisoner of during the first few chapters of the Children of the Forest.

The moment between Mikasa and Armin serves as a visual representation of yet another philosophy that sometimes, the provision of free will can be an act of manipulation in disguise, the realization of which leads to a reaction on the part of the two that would very much mirror that of the audience members. The final few moments of the episode sees a question dangling over Eren and her future trajectory, which is a query that will essentially facilitate the excitement and anxiousness for Attack On Titan season 4 episode 14.

About Attack On Titan Season 4 Episode 14:

The next chapter, as reported earlier, will be aired on March 21, owing to the calamity that was recently faced by Japan. The upcoming episode will be Chapter #73 in the story of Attack On Titan. Shortly after the same, Episode 74 of the show will be made available for viewing/streaming. The much-awaited episode is titled 'Savegery' and will see Zeke go up against Levi in what is believed will be a rather intense fight sequence. More details regarding the same will be shared with the readers as and when the same is made available.