Attack On Titan Season 4 Episode 16 Release Date And Release Time According To Time Zones

Attack On Titan season 4 episode 16 release date and release time according to different time zones around the world. Read on to know details

Attack on Titan aka Shingeki no Kykin is one the most popular manga among the netizens. The manga was made into a successful anime show and that gained global fame soon after its initial release in the year 2013. Attack on Titan is on air and is running in its final season.

The recent episode of Attack on Titan saw that Levi defeated Zeke and Titans but did not kill him. The thrilling episode has left the fans of the manga trend searching, “When is AOT season 4 episode 16 releasing” and “AOT season 4 episode 16 release date”. Read on to know details about the release date and time of AOT Season 4 and episode 16.

Attack On Titan season 4 episode 16 release date

Attack on Titan episode 75 season 4 episode 16 will release on Sunday, March 28th, 2021 or Monday, March 29th, 2021. The variation depends on your location internationally. Moreover, the episode will be available to watch for free a week after. It will either release on Sunday, April 4th, 2021 or Monday, April 5th, 2021.

Where will Attack on Titan Season 4 Episode 16 release?

  • Attack on Titan episode 75 season 4 episode 16 will be available to stream on Crunchyroll, Funimation and Hulu.

Attack On Titan season 4 episode 16 Release time

  • The show will release on March 28th, 2021 at 1:45 PM PDT.

Release time of Attack on Titan Eastern Time

  • The show will release on March 28th, 2021  at 4:45 PM Eastern Time (ET).

Release time of Attack on Titan Central Time

  • The show will release on March 28th, 2021 at 3:45 PM CDT.

Release time of Attack on Titan British Time

  • The show will release on March 28th, 2021 at 8:45 PM GMT.

Release time of Attack on Titan European time

  • The show will release on March 28th, 2021 at 9:45 CET.

Release time of Attack on Titan Philippine Time

  • The show will release on March 28th, 2021 at 4:45 AM PHT.

Release time of Attack on Titan Australia Time

  • The show will release on March 28th, 2021 at 7:15 AM ACDT.

Release time of Attack on Titan New Zealand

  • The show will release on March 28th, 2021 at 9:45 AM NZDT

 

