'Attack On Titan' Season 4 Episode 21 Release Date And Time: Where And How To Watch Anime

The final battle between the forces of Marley and Eldia finally began earlier this year and fans are nothing but thrilled to see how the story unfolds with every new episode. Last week's Attack On Titan was a roller coaster ride of emotions and action. While some flashbacks stunned the viewers as Grisha Yeager was a loving father, it also revealed how Eren time-travelled and forced his father to turn into a Titan.

As the episode ended on a cliffhanger, Attack On Titan Season 4 Episode 21 (aka Season 4 Part 2 Episode 5 or Episode 80) will give the viewers answers about the origin of Titans and also about the 2000-year conflict. Here are all the details about the upcoming episode.

Attack On Titan Season 4 Episode 21 release date and time

Attack On Titan Season 4 Episode 21 is titled From You, 2000 Years Ago. The viewers don't have to wait for long as the new episode will release on February 6 in the US.

Pacific Time: 12:45 pm PST on February 6

Central Time: 2:45 pm CST on February 6

Eastern Time: 3:45 pm EST on February 6

British Time: 8:45 pm GMT on February 6

India Time: 2:15 am IST on February 7

Phillippine Time: 4:45 am PHT on February 7

Australia Time: 7:15 am ACDT on February 7

How to watch Attack On Titan Season 4 Episode 21 online?

There are several ways to watch the episode online. Fans can stream the episode on online streaming platform Crunchyroll and Funimation using their subscriptions. These episodes will also be released on Hulu, but on a later date. Another way to watch the episodes is by purchasing them from Amazon Prime Video.

Attack On Titan Season 4 Episode 21 plot

Attack On Titan Season 4 Episode 21 is going to be a much important one. It will reveal the origin of Titan and answer questions the viewers have had ever since the anime began.

The official synopsis of the episode reads, "The story of those who have been fighting, fighting, and advancing for 2,000 years. Who started the story? Ellen tells the ancestor Ymir, who keeps walking, ‘I've been waiting. For a long time ... 2,000 years ago. Someone.’”

Image: Twitter/@AttackOnTitan