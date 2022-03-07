Attack On Titan Season 4 Episode 25 Review & Ending Explained: Yelena's Truth Revealed

While the enemies and friends have all come together to save everyone from the wrath of Eren Jaeger, their harrowing past has all the possibilities to create a clash between the allied forces. The Attack on Titan season 4 episode 25 titled 'Night of the End' gives a chance to all the characters to pour their hearts out and heal from the past before they join forces to defeat the Jaegerists. The newest episode isn't all about fighting and plotting, instead of around the campfire all the characters, who have been desperately trying to kill each other, relieve their grievances, thereby making intriguing revelations.

Attack on Titan Season 4 Episode 25 Review

Surprisingly, Eren Jaeger was absent in the Attack on Titan season 4 episode 25. Hence, the main focus shifted to everyone especially Jean who is emerging as the major turning point in the manga. While all of them have blood on their hand, the most affected character in 'Night of the End' was Jean who hasn't forgotten his best friend Marco's death.

Jean receives closure for Marco's death

From the very first season, Jean has carried the pain of his best friend's death. However, in 'Night of the End' the truth finally comes out when Annie admits to removing Marco's gear that leads him to his death. Reiner joins the conversation to reveal that they had to follow orders because Marco had learnt the secret of Bertolt. Suddenly their conversation becomes violent as Jean begins to throw fatal blows on Reiner. He is stopped by Gabi, who shields herself between Jean and Reiner. While Jean finally learns the entire truth about his best friend's death, Annie and Reiner's guilt of eliminating Marco is also spotlighted.

Eldia and Marley’s millennia of enmity is addressed

Although Eldians and Marleyans share a 2000-year-old enmity, they have joined forces to stop the genocide planned by Eren. The millennia of killings and bloodbaths is addressed when General Magath openly expressed his hate for Eldians. When he regards, Edlians as Devils, Jean intervenes to remind him of the countless killings planned by his country. With the history of vengeance, the conversation turns into a massive argument until Yelena reminds both sides of their harrowing crimes.

Yelena's truth revealed

Yelena from the start silently instigates both sides towards the argument in order for them to address the past before fighting together. The episode highlights her false story of origin, thereby clarifying how her backstory strengthens her desire to be an important part of history.

In the absence of Eren, these arguments tend to have made all the characters reach a healthier place. However, it doesn't guarantee the possibility of a fallout in the future. Currently, all of them are moving together to challenge the Jaegerists' resistance. Will they defeat Eren Jaeger or the battle will conclude into a doomed future are the questions that are yet to be answered.

Image: Instagram/@attack_on_titan_news