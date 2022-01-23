'Attack On Titan' Season 4 Part 2 Episode 3: Release Date, Time And How To Stream Online

The worldwide release date and time for Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 Episode 3 has been confirmed by the makers. The hit series made a statement that last week as the battle in Shiganshina rages on, with Zeke is finally arriving on the scene to help ‘little bro’ out. The new season has been non-stop apocalyptic action.

With Season 4 part 2 garnering attention, fans are excitedly waiting for much-awaited season 3. The fate of humanity is on the line, and enemies are becoming uneasy allies, with friends turning into enigmatic villains and the threat of the rumbling looming in the distance. The latest episode is expected to have some jaw-dropping and heart-wrenching twists and surprises.

With fans quickly going through the Internet to check out the Season 4 Part 2 Episode 3 premiere, here is a list of common questions and answers we have curated for the fans.

When will Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 Episode 3 be released?

The upcoming episode, titled “Two Brothers,” will premiere Sunday, January 23, in the U.S. Episode 78/Season 4 Episode 19 in the anime will launch through the Crunchyroll and Funimation streaming platforms from the following international time:

• Pacific Time – 12:45 PM PST on Jan 23

• Central Time – 2:45 PM CST on Jan 23

• Eastern Time – 3:45 PM EST on Jan 23

• British Time – 8:45 PM GMT on Jan 23

• European Time – 9:45 PM CET on Jan 23

• India Time – 2:15 AM IST on Jan 24

• Philippine Time – 4:45 AM PHT on Jan 24

• Australia Time – 7:15 AM ACDT on Jan 24

What time Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 Episode 3 will release?

Episode 19, Two Brothers, premieres on Funimation, Crunchyroll, and Hulu at 3:45 p.m. Eastern time (12:45 p.m. Pacific / 2:45 p.m. Central) to allow some time for the translators to get the subtitles ready for viewers.

Where to watch Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 Episode 3 trailer?

Viewers, who could not lay their hands on the trailer of Season 4 Part 2 Episode 3, can easily watch the preview of it and understand what they can expect from the upcoming episode.

(IMAGE: Instagram/attack.on.titan)