'Avatar: The Last Airbender' Funko Pops Unveiled; New Lineup Boasts Of 6-inch Figurines

All the Avatar: The Last Airbender fans have been overwhelmed with yet another good news regarding the American animated television series after its premiere on Amazon Prime Video back in January this year. The new Funko Pop's Avatar: The Last Airbender lineup was recently announced and it is already available for pre-booking. On Wednesday, the company unveiled brand new Avatar series figurines for ardent fans to add to their existing collection of the Avatarverse Funkos.

Avatar: The Last Airbender Funko Pops boast of an astonishing 6-inch height!

The Funko Pop versions of Team Avatar as well as Fire Nation members were recently announced and went on to create quite a stir on social media among netizens. Yesterday, Funko took to their official Twitter handle to make the announcement about the new Avatar: The Last Airbender Pop figures' release. The company wrote: "Coming Soon: Pop! Animation - Avatar: The Last Airbender! Pre-order all your favourites now! https://bit.ly/3veX4ml #Funko #FunkoPop #Avatar #AvatarTheLastAirbender".

While the new ALTA Pops are a little under 4 inches tall, the new Aang All Elements stand at an astonishing 6-inch height. The pre-orders for these figures have already gone live at Walmart. The upcoming Avatar: The Last Airbender Pop lineup's release is loaded with common as well as exclusive figures. The common figures of the lineup include the super-sized 6-inch Aang All Elements figures of Suki, Ty Lee and Admiral Zhao. Meanwhile, about the exclusives, Target, Hot Topic, Amazon, Books-a-Million and Funko have all gotten in on the action. Check out the breakdown of exclusives and where to buy them from, provided by Comicbook.com, below:

Avatar state of Glow-In-The-Dark Aang - Target Exclusive

Glow-In-The-Dark Zhao with Fireball - Amazon Exclusive

Mai - BAM Exclusive

Blue Spirit - Hot Topic Exclusive

Aang Variants - Coming Soon to Funko Hollywood and Funko Shop

Avatar: The Last Airbender is an animated TV series that was originally created by Bryan Konietzko and Michael DiMartino for Nickelodeon back in 2005. The American series is set in a world where people have the ability to manipulate the elements of Fire, Earth, Water, and Air. Although they are shown to live peacefully in different regions, everything turns topsy-turvy after one of the aforementioned regions commences a world war.

