Avrodh: The Siege Within S2 Twitter Review: Fans Give Mixed Verdict On This Military-drama

The new season of Avrodh: The Siege Within started streaming on SonyLiv on June 24, that is Friday, and the first few reactions of netizens are finally out. The web series revolves around the Additional Income-tax Officer, Pradeep Bhattacharya, who is also a Captain in the Indian army as he decodes an elaborate siege that is being planned against the country.

While Season 1 is a fictionalised retelling of the 2016 Uri attack and the following surgical strikes, Season 2 is based on Shiv Avroor and Rahul Singh’s follow-up book, India’s Most Fearless 2.

The web series stars Amit Sadh, Darshan Kumaar, Madhurima Tuli, Neeraj Kabi, and Ananth Narayan Mahadevan in the leading roles. As both seasons are not linked by storyline or characters, so the new season can be watched independently of each other.

Read on the first few reactions to Avrodh: The Siege Within

A Twitter user insisted on watching the second season of Avrodh as he wrote, "The act of valour, the highest level of enthusiasm and devotion to duty are truly inspirational. Kindly watch #Avrodh 2, the true story of a real Hero, Maj Pradeep Arya, Shaurya Chakra, and The Parachute Regiment (Territorial Army).@ShouryArya. Jai Hind, Jai Hind ki Sena."

Terming it a 'must-watch', a netizen tweeted, "Must watch! The amazing true story of Captain Pradeep Arya, Shaurya Chakra, is now streaming as Avrodh 2 on @SonyLIV @ShouryArya #Captain #shoryachakra #IRS," while another one wrote, "Congratulations @itsmeabir watching #avrodh2 feeling extremely excited."

"#Avrodh2 is as thrilling as its first season. It’s nice to see @itsmeabir in olive uniform on screen. Thanks to @SonyLIV for such a beautiful series", wrote a user. Hailing Abir Chatterjee's performance in Season 2, a netizen wrote, "itsmeabir What a performance Captain Pratap. #avrodh2."

