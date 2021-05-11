Awaiting 'Mission Impossible 7' Release? List Of Movies In The Franchise To Binge First

The action movie series, Mission Impossible, has unarguably been one of the most iconic series of actor Tom Cruise's career. With six highly successful movies, the franchise is all set for the Mission Impossible 7 release next year. While the audience awaits the release of Mission Impossible 7, here is the list of movies of the franchise to binge-watch to prepare for the latest movie.

Mission Impossible films in order to binge

1. Mission: Impossible

Directed by Brian De Palma, the first movie of the franchise was released in the year 1996. The Mission Impossible cast included Tom Cruise as Ethan Hunt and Jon Voight as Jim Phelps as the plot of the movie followed Tom's story as an accused traitor wanted for the murder of his IMF team member. Tom Cruise in the movie embarks on a dangerous mission to clear his name and catch the real traitor. Packed with action and intense stunts, the movie went on to become one of the highest-grossing movies of the year and spawned the rest of the Mission Impossible films.

2. Mission: Impossible 2

Released in the year 2000, Tom Cruise was back with the sequel of his successful action-packed movie, Mission Impossible 2. In this movie, Ethan Hunt joined hands with thief Nyah Nordoff-Hall, played by Thandiwe Newton, to stop a rogue IMF agent, who attempts to steal a virus and start a pandemic in order to sell the antidote to the highest bidder. Maintaining the streak from the first movie, Mission Impossible 2 became the highest-grossing movie of the year 2000 upon its release.

3. Mission: Impossible III

Six years later, Director J. J. Abrams was back with the third installment of the Mission Impossible franchise with Tom Cruise and Philip Seymour Hoffman. The plot of the third movie followed the journey of Ethan Hunt trying to stop broker Owen Davian from selling a dangerous object known as the 'Rabbit's foot'. While being engaged to Julia Meade, played by Michelle Monaghan, Ethan hunt assembles an elusive team for the mission. The movie was a commercial success at the box office.

4. Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol

In the year 2011, director Brad Bird joined hands with writer Josh Appelbaum and André Nemec for the fourth installment of the Mission Impossible movies. Starring Tom Cruise, Jeremy Renner, and Simon Pegg, the movie depicted Ethan Hunt and his IMF getting blamed for bombing Kremlin while they investigated a man named Cobalt. The team is then left to stop his attempt of starting a nuclear war. The movie was met with massive success as it went on to become the highest-grossing movie of the whole franchise.

5. Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation

Mission Impossible 5, released in 2015, followed the plot of Ethan Hunt trying to prove the existence of an organization known as Syndicate. While facing the threat of IMF's disbandment, Ethan assembles his team for the mission. Starring Simon Pegg, Jeremy Renner and Rebecca Ferguson, the movie proved successful on the box office. The movie also became actor Tom Cruise's highest-grossing until Mission Impossible 6.

6. Mission: Impossible – Fallout

The final installment of the franchise till the audience waits for Mission Impossible 7 release is Mission: Impossible – Fallout. Released in the year 2018, Christopher McQuarrie's sixth installment of the series revolved around Ethan Cruise trying to stop the Apostles, an organization formed by the former members of Syndicate, while being questioned for his loyalty and motives. The movie went on to become the second highest-grossing movie of the franchise.

IMAGE: MISSION IMPOSSIBLE'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.