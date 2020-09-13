'Away' To 'I'm Thinking Of Ending Things': List Of Shows & Films To Binge-watch On Weekend

Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney+Hotstar are some of the most popular streaming sites. One could binge-watch various genres of TV series, movies, and documentaries there, as it carefully curates and pushes shows based on one’s preference. There are several shows recognised for their compelling topics and acting. And if you are on a hunt for a new series that you want to binge-watch, here are a few series, movies and more that you can binge over the weekend.

Away

The new Netflix show Away that premiered on Netflix on September 4, 2020. The show stars Hilary Swank, Ato Essandoh and Mark Ivanir in lead roles. The series revolves around Emma Green and her crew, who are going to make their voyage to Mars. The audience can see the complicated journey of Emma, who has to abandon her husband and daughter to embark on this voyage. The mission will take three years and it may not be likely that the crew may return home safe or alive. Watch the trailer below:

Cargo

Actors Vikrant Massey and Shweta Tripathi are here to take you to their space mission with their upcoming film, Cargo. Helmed by Arati Kadav, the makers of the film Cargo recently unveiled their trailer and received rave reviews from fans. And by the looks of the trailer, the film revolves around the theme of reincarnation and the never-ending cycle of life. Watch the trailer below.

I'm Thinking of Ending Things

I'm Thinking of Ending Things released on Netflix on September 4, 2020. Written and helmed by Charlie Kaufman, the film stars Jesse Plemons and Jessie Buckley in crucial roles. The drama is based upon a Canadian descent novel by Iain Reid. Back in 2016, the novel was released in the USA. According to National Public Radio, the book won the highest laurels for its plot, and the exciting twists and turns.

My Octopus Teacher

Directed by Pippa Ehrlich and James Reed, the documentary My Octopus Teacher stars Craig Foster in a lead role. The story is about a filmmaker who forges an unlikely relationship with an octopus living in a South African kelp forest, discovering as an animal reveals the secrets of its environment. Watch the trailer below.

