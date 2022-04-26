'Azadi Ki Amrit Kahaniyan': Netflix And I&B Ministry Partner To Tell Trailblazing Stories

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B) launched 'Azadi Ki Amrit Kahaniyan', a short video series in collaboration with OTT giant Netflix on Tuesday, April 26. Notably, the newly launched series is a part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav which celebrates 75 years of India's Independence. Azadi Ki Amrit Kahaniyan aims to narrate trailblazing stories of Indians revolving around vivid themes including women empowerment, environmental sustainability and more.

Netflix partners with the I&B ministry

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Tuesday shared a promo video featuring the inspiring story of Harshini Kanhekar, the first woman firefighter of India. The short video reveals how Kanhekar joined the National Cadet Corps during her college days, thereby taking part in various competitions. Her vision of wearing an Indian officer's uniform is aptly captured with her burning desire to serve the nation.

While announcing the short video series, the Ministry confirmed that the tales featured on Azadi Ki Amrit Kahaniyan will be narrated by seasoned Bollywood actor Neena Gupta. The ministry wrote, "Harshini Kanhekar’s story is one of determination & courage to fight fire & stereotypes. I & B Ministry, together with@NetflixIndia, presents Amrit Kahani of the first woman firefighter of India - a story that will ignite a fire in us all. #AzadikiAmritKahaniyan @Neenagupta001."

OTT giant Netflix in their statement revealed that the video stories consist of tales of '7 trailblazing' forces who aptly define what 'freedom' means to them. The OTT platform stated, "Stories of 7 trailblazing forces of nature who defined what freedom means to them. Netflix in association with @MIB_India presents - Azadi Ki Amrit Kahaniyan. Inspiring stories of 7 incredible, independent women, narrated by @Neenagupta001."

To motivate the Indian masses, these video stories will be made available across various social media channels of the official Ministry and Netflix. In addition to this, the tales will be also be broadcasted to the masses via Doordarshan Network across India. Following the collaboration, the Ministry announced that the 'Azadi Ki Amrit Kahaniyan' will feature in different languages including Hindi, Gujarati, English, Tamil, Malayalam and Marathi. This move comes to ensure that the inspirational tales reach every nook and corner of the country.

