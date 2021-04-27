'BA Pass' Trailer Reactions: Fans Are Loving Sunny Sachdeva In The Drama Movie's Trailer

BA Pass 3 trailer is out and fans are beyond excited for the release of the upcoming movie. The movie focuses on Anshul, a jobless man who is in search of the perfect girl to marry and spend the rest of his life with. When he stumbles into Pallavi, a married woman, he thinks that he has found the one. Fate has other plans for the couple who must face society's criticism and get punished for their "unwanted relationship" with each other. As released on April 26, 2021, the movie's trailer has managed to gain the attention of fans. Here is what fans think about BA Pass 3 trailer.

BA Pass 3 trailer: Fans react

After BA Pass and BA Pass 2, fans have been eagerly awaiting the next instalment of the BA Pass series. Fans especially liked Sunny Sachdeva of Pinjara Khubsurati Ka fame. They called his performance "beautiful" and congratulated him for landing the role. One fan especially loved the dialogue, "Insaan ki na yahi kami hai jo uske pass hai us par dhyan nahin dena, jo nahin hai bas vahi chahiye" as it was relatable to a human's temptations and unlimited wants. Armaan Sandhu, the actor who plays Anshul Sharma too received loads of love from viewers.

One fan loved the BA Pass 3 trailer and gave it a total of 5 stars as a rating in the comment section. Another fan exclaimed that the trailer was superb and that they loved the acting by the cast. Most fans expressed their eagerness to watch the film. The BA Pass 3 trailer has received more than 250,000 views and over 4,400 likes on YouTube.

Where to watch BA Pass 3?

BA Pass 3's release date is set to be May 1, 2021. The movie is helmed by Narendra Singh, who was the producer of the first BA Pass movie. BA Pass 3 is produced by FilmyBox and will be released on the new producer's official OTT platform. The BA Pass 3 cast features Ankita Chauhan and Armaan Sandhu in pivotal roles with Sunny Sachdeva, Ankita Sahu, Namish Anand, Arjun Fauzdar, Amanda Bhogal and many others.

(Promo Image Source: Still from BA Pass 3 trailer)

