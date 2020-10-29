Baby Sitter's Club Is Returning With A New Season, Announces Cast By Recreating Theme Song

Netflix’s Baby Sitter's Club won numerous hearts when it premiered in July this year. Recently, the cast of the show revealed that they are coming back with another season and they announced the news in an adorable way. The cast of the series recreated the iconic theme song Say Hello to Your Friends while announcing that season 2 has been renewed and will soon be hitting the screens.

Baby Sitter's Club season 2 is coming soon

The beloved teenage show The Baby Sitters Club cast was seen lip-syncing to the theme song of the show, Say Hello To Your Friends. In the clip, the actors had changed the lyrics of the song from "You can always count on me and I can count on you/ Good times, bad times, in between, my friends will see me through" to be "You can always count on me and I can count on you/ Good times, bad times, in between, and we'll be getting a season two”. At the end of the video, Shay Rudolph was heard screaming out “We’re getting a season two” and her excitement was evident! Check out the clip released earlier today.

Actor Momona Tamada shared the same video on her social media handle and captioned the post, "Say hello to your friends and a season two! I can’t wait to see you all back in Stoneybrook". Check out the post below.

Details about Baby Sitters Club

The comedy-drama series is based on the book of the same name by Ann M. Martin. Directed by Rachel Shukert, the series stars Sophie Grace, Momona Tamada, Shay Rudolph, Malia Baker, Alicia Silverstone, Mark Feuerstein and Xochitl Gomez. The series was received well by fans and critics alike is available to watch on Netflix.

Plot

The plot of the series revolves around a group of friends who are in seventh grade and decide to start a baby-sitters club. The group of friends have a variety of friends who are different from one another but help each other become better people. The series follows the characters on their individual and group adventures only for them to realise by the end that they are not just a baby sitters club, but are best friends.

