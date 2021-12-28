Baby Yoda & Mandalorian To Boba Fett & Fennec Shand, Check Out Iconic 'Star Wars' Duo

In the sprawling universe of the Star Wars and the chaotic space wars to have complete power, fans have found subtle connections between two characters over the years. From Baby Yoda and Mandalorian to Boba Fett and Fennec Shand, these duos have made a special place in the heart of the audience. From lovers, enemies, mentors and more, regardless of the nature of their relationship, take a look at some of the most iconic Star Wars duos of all time.

1. Baby Yoda and Mandalorian

The Mandalorian series treated fans with not only a visual treat to the intergalactic world but an adorable connection between the Mandalorian and Baby Yoda. Their relationship was highly enjoyed by fans as they enjoyed their playful food banters and the moments of subtle affections between them. Despite the difficulties, Baby Yoda and the Mandolorian were always believed to have made the perfect family for each other.

The Mandalorian and Baby Yoda from the advent calendar.... This has reignited a debate in our household. pic.twitter.com/jEq5qhzZn9 — Julie (@JulieBrocz) December 24, 2021

2. Boba Fett and Fennec Shand

Boba Fett and Fennec Shand fought together for the life of Baby Yoda along with the Mandolorian. This helped create a bond between them in the mutual sense of bounty hunter honour. With more interactions in-store, the duo will return in The Book of Boba Fett, streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from December 29th onwards in English, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu.

Boba Fett and Fennec Shand pic.twitter.com/ByaQFrvuT0 — Star Wars Holocron 🎅 (@sw_holocron) June 18, 2021

3. Luke Skywalker and Yoda

One of the iconic duos in the franchise, Luke Skywalker and Yoda's relationship is forever etched in the hearts of the fans. From cheers of victory to tears of happiness, their bond gave the fans several moments to cherish. Even at the last moments of Luke in 'Return of the Jedi', Yoda's presence with him melted everyone's hearts.

Luke Skywalker and Yoda ~ The Empire Strikes Back 🖤 pic.twitter.com/N5LDJfN5hS — Cherry🦁Peaky Blinders trailer (@peakyanakin) August 29, 2021

4. C-3P0 and R2-D2

Although they have been bickering for almost half of the franchise, their playful banter and exceptional chemistry did not cease to provide enjoyment to the Star Wars fans. While they get on each other's nerves, they were determined to stay close to each other forever.

For the mission, they bring along C-3P0 and R2-D2 as translator and an interface for the equipment pic.twitter.com/p9OTXpyQfA — The Star Wars Garrison (@TheStarWG) October 10, 2016

5. Han Solo and Chewbacca

Every single fan of Star Wars would be ready to vouch for Han Solo and Chewbacca's friendship across the franchise. Touted as one of the greatest duos of all time, they have given several memorable moments for fans. In particular, in the final scene of The Force Awakens when the duo stepped aboard the Millennium Falcon and Han said, “Chewie...we’re home.”

Image: Twitter/@Grogu_The_Child/starwarstuff2