'Babysitter Killer Queen' End Credits Scene Hints At The possibility Of Third Installment

The Babysitter: Killer Queen released recently on Netflix and has become very popular among the fans of the actors. This movie is a second installation in which viewers will get to see that Cole is trying to forget his past and is adjusting in his life as a highschooler. But the end credits scene of the film has grabbed everyone’s attention as they hint that there is more to the film’s story.

Babysitter: Killer Queen end credits hint third part

The end credits scene of Babysitter: Killer Queen teased the possibility of there being another sequel to the film franchise. During the end credits scene, it is shown that Bee’s ancient spellbook is not really destroyed. In fact, the book is very much at Pirates Cove sitting on a beach.

It gets even more interesting as the next shot shows that the wind blows open the pages of the spellbook. Throughout the movie, Bee’s spellbook was one that caused major troubles for the lead characters of the film. So this sequence might be a teaser to indicate that there is more to the story.

In an interview with Screenrant, actor Judah Lewis, who portrayed the lead character Cole in the film addressed the speculation. He had told the portal that he would be open to making another movie as he feels that there are so many different paths to go about it. The actor further said that his character’s relationship with his father and with Phoebe would be an interesting thing to explore.

Judah further added that Cole has got to get through high school. He further said that “like always, there are demons lurking just beyond the shadows that are ready to strike at any moment”. Well, it would be interesting to see if the filmmakers come out with a third sequel to the film.

Babysitter: Killer Queen cast and other details

The Babysitter: Killer Queen is a comedy horror film helmed by McG who had also made the first part of the film. Starring Judah Lewis as the lead character Cole, the film is based on characters written by Brian Duffield. The movie also stars Emily Alyn Lind, Jenna Ortega, Robbie Amell, Andrew Bachelor, Leslie Bibb, Hana Mae Lee, Bella Thorne, Samara Weaving and Ken Marino. The film is available to watch on Netflix.

