Bachelor Finale: Who Does Matt James Pick In The Finale? Find Out

The latest season of the reality TV show The Bachelor has come to an end and Matt James has picked a winner. But the ending is not something the fans had hoped for. Matt James made history as the show's first African-American Bachelor. The latest season also saw a racial variation in the contestants of the show. Two finalists on Matt James' The Bachelor were Michelle Young and Rachael Kirkconnell.

Who did Matt James pick?

Matt James had a choice to pick between the two finalists - Michelle Young and Rachael Kirkconnell. He was in love with Michelle Young, or so he believed. But during the final date, he revealed that it was the first time he felt 'anything outside of wanting to be with you forever', he told Rachael. He bid Michelle a tearful goodbye because he felt his love fading.

Matt finally had a winner in sight but he was apprehensive about an engagement. He cancelled his final date with Rachael, leading to a question toward's Rachael's fate and Matt's confidence. Before the proposal day, although he was not ready for an engagement, he went and picked up a ring.

Rachael gets the final rose, but not the engagement ring. He opens up about his conflicting feelings and says that he cannot propose to her. He gives her the rose with a promise of continuing to see each other, just without the pressure of an engagement. He does love Rachael and still sees her as his future wife.

The Bachelor's Rachael Kirkconnell involved in a racism controversy

The Bachelor's Rachael Kirkconnell was involved in a racism controversy three years ago. The story came to light after a photo of herself at an Antebellum-themed party was shared on the show. The show's previous host Chris Harrison defended her. He was soon replaced by Emmanuel Acho, a former NFL player, and FOX Sports analyst.

Matt opened up to Acho in the After the Final Rose episode, about the scrutiny he faces for being the first Black Bachelor, especially during the times of increased attention on social issues and issues of diversity. He broke up with Rachael after the controversy came to light. He said, "I wasn't OK because it was in that moment and that conversation (that I realized) Rachael might not understand what it means to be Black in America."

Rachael once again apologized to Matt during the episode. When asked about how she would rectify her actions, she said that her actions are worth more than the promises. Acho urges the couple for a final embrace but Matt, who was reeling in his feelings, didn't take up the offer.

Matt and Michelle meet up for the last time and share a heartfelt conversation. Michelle wished Matt to be happy and hopes that his future will have more catchphrases than 'thank you for sharing that'. Michelle will be next seen in the fall season of The Bachelorette.