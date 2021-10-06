'Bachelor In Paradise': 3 Couples Get Engaged In Season 7 Finale; Know All About Them

As the popular reality TV show Bachelor in Paradise season 7 is nearing its end, the couples on the show have begun to realise the status of their relationship. In the recently release spoilers, three couples have got engaged during the season finale.

The three couples Kenny and Mari, Maurissa and Riley, and Joe and Serena have confessed their love for each other as they talk about whether they wanted to spend the night together.

Bachelor in Paradise spoilers

Earlier at the start of the finale, seemingly strong couple Abigail Heringer and Noah Erb confirmed their split and both decided to leave Mexico separately. Their break-up made some of the other women think seriously about their relationships as they don't have much time left. Becca Kufrin told, "It's making everyone question what they want out of this, especially now that we don't have much time left."

The show has decided to head straight to the rose ceremony, cancelling the cocktail party. As the bartender and temporary host, Wells Adams informed the group, "Time is running out in Paradise and the stakes could not be higher." Joe kicked off the rose ceremony presenting his rose to Serena, while Riley gave it to Maurissa Gunn and Kenny offered it to Mari Pepin.

Joe Amabile And Serena Pitt

Earlier, Joe Amabile was involved with Kendall Long until Serena Pitt showed up in Paradise. However, he had started to question his decision to return to Paradise and considered leaving, until he started talking to Pitt on Day 1. Gradually he overcame the nostalgia of the beach and got closure with Long. Soon after, Amabile and Pitt got engaged with an enviable level of grace.

Kenny Braasch and Mari Pepin

Kenny Braasch and Mari Pepin got involved with each other at the very beginning of the show but they weren’t quite together the whole time. Braasch, meanwhile got together with Demi Burnett for a while, which lead to the infamous cake-in-the-fire incident. However, sooner Braasch and Pepin realized they had something special and decided to focus their attention on each other for the remaining stay. Braasch said he couldn't imagine his life without Pepin and got down on one knee and proposed saying,"I asked Mari to 'mari' me!"

Maurissa Gunn and Riley Christian

Maurissa Gunn and Riley Christian are undoubtedly one of the steamiest couples on the beach. From their initial date to overnight dates, their chemistry was sizzled and they never looked back. During one of the dates, Christian had told her the most romantic fantasy he had was of Sunday mornings with his future family, and he saw her in that future. They were the third couple to get engaged.

(Image:@bachelorinparadise_Twitter)