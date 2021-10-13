'Bachelor In Paradise Canada': All You Need To Know About Filming Location, Cast And More

Bachelor in Paradise Canada recently surfaced on the screens and has been creating a massive buzz among the fans. As many of the fans still wonder how to watch the show, all the details about the same have been mentioned in the article as you read below.

Bachelor in Paradise Canada is an elimination-style reality competition television series and is the spin-off series of American reality television shows The Bachelor and The Bachelorette. The show depicts the contestants of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette who travel to a secluded paradise and make connections with each other.

Where is Bachelor In Paradise Canada filmed?

According to the reports by Screenrant, Bachelor In Paradise Canada is filmed in true Candian fashion at a Camp Paradise built in a secluded area off of the northern Ontario lakeside. The show will also feature the old and new contestants together in one frame and will showcase their journey at Camp Paradise. Unlike the current season, the previous US seasons of Bachelor in Paradise were filmed on luxurious islands.

How to watch Bachelor in Paradise Canada?

Bachelor in Paradise Canada season 1 premiered this Sunday on 10 October 2021, at 8 p.m. ET and PT. The show can be enjoyed by the fans on CityTV. Fans residing in the US can also watch the show with the help of a VPN. ExpressVPN offers a 30-day trial and is quite easy to use.

For those who do not know, Jesse Jones will be seen as the Bachelor in Paradise Canada host who recently opened up about the show. As per the reports by The Globe and Mail, Jones talked about how a lot of tea spilling, a lot of drama at the Bachelor in Paradise Canada. He also described Camp Paradise as a 'secluded love nest on the lake'.

Bachelor in Paradise Canada cast

Mike Ogilvie (The Bachelorette Canada season 1, Jasmine Lorimer)

Stacy Johnson (The Bachelor Canada season 3, Chris Leroux)

Alex Bordyukov (The Bachelorette US season 13, Rachel Lindsay)

Bianka Kamber (The Bachelor Canada season 1, Brad Smith)

Chris Kotelmach (The Bachelorette Canada season 1, Jasmine Lorimer)

David Pinard (The Bachelorette Canada season 1, Jasmine Lorimer)

Lisa Mancini (The Bachelor Canada season 3, Chris Leroux)

Angela Amezcua (The Bachelor US season 21, Nick Viall & Bachelor in Paradise US season 5)

Ana Cruz (Bachelor Nation)

Brendan Morgan (Bachelor Nation)

Connor Rogers (Bachelor Nation)

Iva Mikulic (Bachelor Nation)

Brendan Scanzano (The Bachelorette US season 17, Katie Thurston)

Caitlin Clemmens (The Bachelor US season 23, Colton Underwood & Bachelor in Paradise US season 6)

Illeana Pennetto (The Bachelor US season 25, Matt James)

Kamil Nicalek (The Bachelorette US season 14, Becca Kufrin & Bachelor in Paradise US season 6)

Adam Kunder (Bachelor Nation)

Alice Li (Bachelor Nation)

Jeremy Lohier (Bachelor Nation)

Joey Kirchner (Bachelor Nation)

Nicole Cregg (Bachelor Nation)

Sasanet Iassu (Bachelor Nation)

Josh Guvi (Bachelor Nation)

Karn Karla (Bachelor Nation)

Kit Blaiklock (Bachelor Nation)

Veronique Paquette (Bachelor Nation)

Image: Instagram/@bachparadiseca