'Bachelor In Paradise' Season 7: Know What Happened In Episode 2 Of The Show

Bachelor In Paradise is one of the prominent American television shows whose 7th season recently surfaced online escalating the fans’ curiosity. As the second episode of the show recently hit the screens, it witnessed the arrival of Demi Burnett that added spice to the show. Read further ahead to get a quick Bachelor In Paradise episode 2 recap.

What happened in Bachelor in Paradise Episode 2 Season 7?

In the latest episode of the show, Demi Burnett enters the beach with a date card but gets rejected making it impossible to create any further drama on the show. As she asked Brendon for a date, he stated that they should still connect with other people and “see if our paths cross again along this journey”. While Brendon holds out for Pieper, Demi feels upset about being rejected. Even Natasha expressed her feelings for Brendon and asked him about his connection with Pieper to which he admitted that he had the strongest connection with Natasha.

Later, Jessenia talked to Ivan about the fact that she really liked how he had a serious conversation about race with Tayashia to which he was pleased that he didn’t get racist backlash after talking openly about race on the show. Meanwhile, Tammy revealed that she had heard Victoria P had a major plan while it was later mentioned how the latter admitted pursuing James only because she wanted to stick around longer.

James then confronts Victoria who admitted that she broke up with someone before the show and denied having any boyfriend. However, Victoria confronts James again and self-eliminates herself, which speculates her having a boyfriend outside the show. “I was appreciative of them coming to me, so I have no issue with them”, said James on Victoria leaving the show. On the other hand, while leaving, Victoria gave yet another hint about having a secret boyfriend and said, “I tried to make something work, and I realized that I don’t have to search for what I already have at home.”

The duos that were present at the rose ceremony were Ivan and Jessenia, Noah and Abigail, Connor and Maurissa, Grocery Store Joe and Serena P, Tre and Tahzjuan, Karl and Deandra, Brendan and Natasha, Aaron and Tammy, Kenny and Mari, and James and Demi Burnett. Apart from Victoria, Kelsey and Serena C were also sent home.

IMAGE: BACHELOR IN PARADISE INSTAGRAM