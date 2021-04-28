BAFTA 2021 Nominations: Netflix's 'The Crown' & 'Small Axe’ Takes The Lead In Nomination

BAFTA 2021 has announced its nominees for this year's TV awards, with BBC’s Small Axe and Netflix’s The Crown taking the lead. The acclaimed Steve McQueen anthology series has received 15 nominations, including Mini-Series, while the Royal drama has received ten nominations, including Drama Series. Oscar-winner Steve McQueen is nominated for best director for the BBC series, and John Boyega, Letitia Wright, Shaun Parkes, Malachi Kirby, and Micheal Ward are nominated for acting. In addition, Small Axe has been nominated for best miniseries.

The Crown's Bafta nominations

The royal drama The Crown has been nominated in ten categories for the awards, which are the British equivalent of the Emmys, including best drama series. Josh O'Connor, Tobias Menzies, and Helena Bonham Carter have received acting nominations for their roles in the Netflix series as Prince Charles, Prince Philip, and Princess Margaret, respectively.

Other strong contenders include writer-performer Michaela Coel's powerful drama about a woman dealing with a sexual assault, I May Destroy You, which has eight nominations, including best miniseries. Normal People, an adaptation of Sally Rooney's best-selling novel about star-crossed Irish lovers, has received seven nominations. The Television Awards will air on BBC One on June 6, and the Craft Awards will air on BAFTA's social channels on May 24.

Ghosts, Inside No 9, Man Like Mobeen, and This Country are among the nominees for Scripted Comedy, while Charlie Brooker's Antiviral Wipe, Rob & Romesh, The Big Narstie Show, and The Ranganation are among the nominees for Comedy Entertainment Programme. Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway, Life & Rhymes, Strictly Come Dancing, and The Masked Singer are among the nominees for Entertainment Programme, while Casualty, Coronation Street, EastEnders, and Hollyoaks are among the nominees for Soaps & Continuing Drama.

The Crown's previous big win

The Crown, a Netflix original series, also won big at the Golden Globes 2021 Awards. The critically acclaimed series received six nominations and four awards, including Best Drama Series, Best Television Actress Drama, Best Television Actor Drama, and Best Supporting Actress. Gillian Anderson won the Best Supporting Actress for her portrayal of British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher. Josh O'Connor received the Best Actor Award for his portrayal of Prince Charles, while Emma Corrin received the Best Actress Award for her portrayal of Princess Diana.

Image Source: The Crown Instagram