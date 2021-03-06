'Bagheera', 'Who Killed Sara' & Other Upcoming Trailers Which Released This Week

As the restrictions due to the Pandemic have been lifted slowly, the entertainment industry is back to releasing teasers and -trailers of their upcoming films back-to-back. Not only Bollywood, but Hollywood and other regional filmmakers are also heavily promoting their films in an attempt to make the audience go back to theatres. Here are some top teasers and trailers which released this week. Check out the latest trailer releases this week below.

Latest trailer releases across the entertainment industry

Bagheera Trailer

Actor Dhanush unveiled the teaser of Prabhudeva and Amyra Dastur's upcoming film Bagheera. Bagheera trailer revealed Prabhu Deva's look in the film and also revealed Amyra's pivotal role in the thriller. The makers have not yet announced the release date but revealed that it will be announced soon.

Who Killed Sara trailer?

Netflix also released the trailer of its upcoming thriller series Who Killed Sara. The upcoming series revolves around Alejandro Guzman, portrayed by Manolo Cardona. It follows the story of Alejandro who is convicted for his sister's death and has spent 18 years of his life in imprisonment. Who Killed Sara trailer garnered a positive response from the viewers.

Kamathipura trailer

Kamathipura is an upcoming thriller crime series that will release on Disney+Hotstar. Kamathipura trailer released on March 1 and the series will be releasing on March 8. The upcoming series follows the story of a murder investigation of two sex workers and a lady police officer who struggles to find the truth behind their death.

Dhamaka teaser

Another teaser released this week is Kartik Aaryan's Dhamaka. The actor will be seen in the character of a news anchor who is forced to cover a bomb blast. Directed by Ram Madhvani, the film is an official remake of a South Korean film. Dhamaka will be releasing on Netflix in 2021 and also stars actor Amruta Subhash.

Haathi Mere Saathi trailer

Haathi Mere Saathi is an upcoming drama film that will release as Kaadan in the Tamil language. Directed by Prabhu Solomon, the film will star Rana Daggubati, Vishnu Vishal, Pulkit Samrat, Shriya Pilgaonkar, and Zoya Hussain in the lead roles. The official trailer of the film which released this week has garnered a positive response from the audience.

Jathi Ratnalu Trailer

Jathi Ratnalu is an upcoming Telugu-language comedy-drama film directed by Anudeep KV. It stars Naveen Polishetty, Priyadarshi, and Rahul Ramakrishna in the lead roles. The film will release on March 11 and follows the story of three happy-go-lucky men who land up in jail and learn a new path to attain glory in life.

