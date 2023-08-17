Bajao Trailer: Raftaar Embarks On A Hilarious Adventure In Maiden Web Series

Rapper Raftaar is all set to mark his acting debut with the upcoming series titled Bajao. The rapper will be seen portraying the role of Babbar in the musical comedy web series. Recently, the makers unveiled the trailer of the show. Going by it, the series will be quite a fun ride fror the audience.

3 things you need to know

Bajao starring Raftaar will start streaming on JioCinemas from August 25.

The web series has been described as an uproarious coming-of-age bromance show.

Bajao will also feature Sahil Khattar and others in prominent roles.

Raftaar to embark on a musical journey in Bajao

The trailer of Bajao, starring Raftaar and Tanuj Virwani, was unveiled on August 16. The video showcased the thrilling journey of three filmmakers who decide to film the comeback music video of Babbar, one of Punjab's celebrated rappers. However, they are soon seen waking up with no memory. This happens after a night of revelry and leads to chaos.

Moreover, the rapper and a bag of Rs. 2 crore that they collect for the shooting of the music video also go missing. The team embarks on a mission to overcome these challenges and also deal with some gangsters. Moreover, there is a time bomb involved too.

What's Bajao about?

Bajao is helmed by Saptaraj Chakraborty and Shiva Varma. The series' star cast includes Mahira Sharma, Raftaar, Sahil Khattar, Tanuj Virwani, and Sahil Vaid in lead roles. Talking about the show, Raftaar once said, "It's a project that resonates with my own journey in the music industry – full of twists, turns, and unexpected surprises. It's incredible how this series has allowed me to explore a whole new dimension of creativity and storytelling."

Bajao will be released on OTT on August 25.