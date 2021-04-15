Baldwin Hills Cast: Read Along And Find Out The Cast Of This 2007 Show

Baldwin Hills was an American reality show that premiered on BET in July 2007, and aired its finale episode in March 2009, with a 3 season run. It talks about the loves of the wealthy African American teens who live in the Los Angeles neighbourhood, Baldwin Hills. The show was often noted for its similarity to MTV's Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County and was called an African – American version of the same. Read along to find out the teenagers that were a part of the show.

Baldwin Hills Cast

Moriah Johnson

Moriah Johnson, is the son of former NBA player Marques Johnson, was a favourite of the audiences and appeared in all three seasons of the show. Moriah wasn’t so sure about what he would do with his basketball talents while he was a part of the show, but later joined the Tuskegee University, where he was a part of the basketball team and also a track runner. However, his talents weren’t limited to this as he graduated with a Master’s degree in Occupational Therapy from Tuskegee and is also planning to get back on screen, but this time with the movies.

Gerren Taylor

Taylor was often seen getting in tough situations, with others that were a part of the show and Moriah’s interest in her definitely had something to do with it. She continued to be a model, even after the show ended in 2009 and was signed by Ford Modelling Agency at one time in her career. The former reality star later started promoting her children’s boutique named Miyoko’s Closet on Instagram which featured pictures of her daughter. Gerren Taylor recently passed away on April 11, 2021, and the news was shared by BET, without specifying a cause of death.

Ashley Calloway

Calloway is the daughter of Vanessa Bell Calloway, who was a part of the show for the first two seasons that showcased the last two years of her high school. After she finished high school, Ashley joined Spellman College and became part of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated and graduated from there in 2012. Followed by this, she worked at Delta Air Lines and is currently living in LA, where she is pursuing her acting career.

The Baldwin Hills cast also included Gaven, Jordan, Rocqui, Sal, Staci, Willie, Seiko, Johnathan Franklin, Justin, Lo'Rena, Etienne, Trason and Tyler.

Promo Courtesy: BaldwinHillsFP's Instagram