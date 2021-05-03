BamBam's Birthday: Fans Trend 'Happy BB Day' On Twitter As GOT7 Rapper Turns A Year Older

Quick links:
Source: BamBam Official Instagram
GOT7's BamBam's birthday falls on May 2 every year. BamBam hosted a special live broadcast on VLive where he cut a birthday cake and also interacted with fans. His former JYP labelmate Sunmi was also present at the live broadcast. As the singer turned a year older on Sunday, fans took to Twitter to share birthday wishes for him. They also trended the hashtag '#HappyBirthdayBamBam' to spread the cheer.
K-Pop fans have a tradition of trending several special hashtags on Twitter on the occasion of an artist's birthday or debut anniversaries or to mark a special event. Fans of GOT7, the Aghases took to Twitter and trended hashtags to celebrate BamBam's birthday. Let's take a look at a few of the tweets from the fans.
Your birthday will end in a minute,I hope you had a great birthday that you’ll treasure forever.Thank you for spending your birthday with us I will love and support you always. I love you Bam,always.ðŸ’š@BamBam1A #OurPreciousBamBamDay#í˜•ì™œë‚´ìƒì¼ì¶•í•˜ì•ˆí•´_ë±€ë±€@GOT7Official pic.twitter.com/z00CCNSovR— mía (@crazyforjackbam) May 2, 2021
Towards the day's end, fans also shared some moments of the group members with BamBam. Let's see this tweet that focused on a few of Jinyoung and BamBam's interactions.
before bambam’s day ends, i just wanna share some of my fave moments of him with jinyoung ðŸ’š#HAPPY_BB_DAY @BamBam1A#OurPreciousBamBamDay #BamBam pic.twitter.com/BPj4py5s80— ðŸª„ (@nyeongnrich) May 2, 2021
Look at this wish from a fan who wished happiness and love to BamBam every day. The user also added the Korean hashtag and a special English hashtag prepared for BamBam's birthday celebrations.
I love you @BamBam1A. Hope you can feel loved and appreciated not only on your birthday but every day â¤ï¸#OurPreciousBamBamDay#í˜•ì™œë‚´ìƒì¼ì¶•í•˜ì•ˆí•´_ë±€ë±€pic.twitter.com/EwvQMdrWwx— ðŸ”— (@caerulaluna) May 2, 2021
Singer Sunmi who also celebrates her birthday on May 2, appeared on BamBam's VLive broadcast as well. Fans shared small videos from the live session.
Bambam and Sunmi wishing each other happy birthday during their vlives ðŸ¥º@GOT7Official #got7 @BamBam1A @miyaohyeah ðŸ’š pic.twitter.com/CrIB5dPR5U— ddalche (@ddalche) May 2, 2021
BamBam is originally from Thailand and he is often dubbed as a Thai prince by his fans. Take a look at this wish from his fan fondly calling him "Thai prince". The green heart symbolises the fandom's official colour, green.
@BamBam1A— Sandhya Bk (@SandhyaBk4) May 2, 2021
Happiest birthday our Thailand princeðŸ¤´wish you nothing but the best for you â™¾ðŸ’š#HAPPY_BB_DAY #BamBam pic.twitter.com/WLLq0bMQKI
Lastly, take a look at this heartfelt tweet from a fan who is grateful to BamBam and thanks him for putting a smile on his face.
before i'll go to sleep i just want to formally greet bambam a happy birthday!— patty ðŸ”—ðŸŒ… bambam day !! (@dknyoungdoiepil) May 2, 2021
thank u for always putting smiles on our faces, giving us reasons to keep going, for being our inspiration and motivation & thank u for always expressing your love for us. #OurPreciousBamBamDay pic.twitter.com/X4pqB7ugCO
Kunpimook Bhuwakul, or as he is popularly known as BamBam is a Thai rapper and singer who is based in South Korea. He is a member of the K-Pop boy group GOT7, along with JB, Jackson, Mark, Yugyeom, Jinyoung and Youngjae. He was a part of JYP Entertainment before the group parted ways from JYP in January 2021. Currently, he is focusing on his solo activities and is signed with Abyss Company.
