Last Updated:

BamBam's Birthday: Fans Trend 'Happy BB Day' On Twitter As GOT7 Rapper Turns A Year Older

GOT7's BamBam celebrated his birthday on May 2, and fans of the Thai singer took to Twitter to trend hashtag 'Happy BB Day' to spread the cheer.

Written By
Nandini Iyengar
In Frame: BamBam; Source: BamBam Official Instagram

Source: BamBam Official Instagram


GOT7's BamBam's birthday falls on May 2 every year. BamBam hosted a special live broadcast on VLive where he cut a birthday cake and also interacted with fans. His former JYP labelmate Sunmi was also present at the live broadcast. As the singer turned a year older on Sunday, fans took to Twitter to share birthday wishes for him. They also trended the hashtag '#HappyBirthdayBamBam' to spread the cheer.

Fans trend hashtags on Twitter for BamBam's birthday

K-Pop fans have a tradition of trending several special hashtags on Twitter on the occasion of an artist's birthday or debut anniversaries or to mark a special event. Fans of GOT7, the Aghases took to Twitter and trended hashtags to celebrate BamBam's birthday. Let's take a look at a few of the tweets from the fans. 

Towards the day's end, fans also shared some moments of the group members with BamBam. Let's see this tweet that focused on a few of Jinyoung and BamBam's interactions. 

READ | GOT7 Jackson's label Team Wang establishes partnership with Sublime Artist Agency

Look at this wish from a fan who wished happiness and love to BamBam every day. The user also added the Korean hashtag and a special English hashtag prepared for BamBam's birthday celebrations. 

READ | GOT7's Jinyoung to be a part of the K-drama 'Devil Judge'; Here are the other cast members

Singer Sunmi who also celebrates her birthday on May 2, appeared on BamBam's VLive broadcast as well. Fans shared small videos from the live session. 

READ | GOT7's Jackson Wang speaks out on JYP Entertainment's T&C; gives reason for no sales in SK

BamBam is originally from Thailand and he is often dubbed as a Thai prince by his fans. Take a look at this wish from his fan fondly calling him "Thai prince". The green heart symbolises the fandom's official colour, green. 

READ | GOT7's Jackson Wang unveils teaser of 'Leave Me Loving You' ahead of song release

Lastly, take a look at this heartfelt tweet from a fan who is grateful to BamBam and thanks him for putting a smile on his face. 

A little about GOT7's BamBam

Kunpimook Bhuwakul, or as he is popularly known as BamBam is a Thai rapper and singer who is based in South Korea. He is a member of the K-Pop boy group GOT7, along with JB, Jackson, Mark, Yugyeom, Jinyoung and Youngjae. He was a part of JYP Entertainment before the group parted ways from JYP in January 2021. Currently, he is focusing on his solo activities and is signed with Abyss Company. 

READ | GOT7's Mark Tuan signs with top Hollywood talent agency; fans wish him good luck

(Promo Image Source: BamBam Official Instagram)

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT