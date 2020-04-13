The Debate
'Bamfaad' Manages To Impress Fans, Twitterati Praises Cast And Crew

Web Series

'Bamfaad', a Zee5 original series, has been out online and the reviews praise the amazing acting done by 'Bamfaad' cast members. Read to know more.

Written By Gladwin Menezes | Mumbai | Updated On:
bamfaad

Fans were excited about the release of the Zee5 original Bamfaad which is directed by Anurag Kashyap. The film also stars Paresh Rawal’s son Aditya Rawal along with Vijay Varma and Shalini Pandey. The film is set in the city of Prayagraj and revolves around the story of a politician who believes he owns the town. This belief of his is shattered when he meets his rival who also claims that he owns the city. Soon, the two politicians fall in love with the same girl and thus go on a path of total destruction and chaos. Fans loved the series despite having some mixed reviews from critics. Here are how fans have reacted to Bamfaad online.

Fans shower praises for 'Bamfaad' cast

First Published:
COMMENT
