'Bamfaad' Manages To Impress Fans, Twitterati Praises Cast And Crew

Fans were excited about the release of the Zee5 original Bamfaad which is directed by Anurag Kashyap. The film also stars Paresh Rawal’s son Aditya Rawal along with Vijay Varma and Shalini Pandey. The film is set in the city of Prayagraj and revolves around the story of a politician who believes he owns the town. This belief of his is shattered when he meets his rival who also claims that he owns the city. Soon, the two politicians fall in love with the same girl and thus go on a path of total destruction and chaos. Fans loved the series despite having some mixed reviews from critics. Here are how fans have reacted to Bamfaad online.

Fans shower praises for 'Bamfaad' cast

Saw #Bamfaad what a movie this is....jaisa movie ka naam movie thik bilkul wise he.... @adityarawal1 this man gonna killing itt...💥🔥🔥💥💥🔥 What a super duper energy in this guy... outstanding he's future is very bright.. @SirPareshRawal sir ur son is very talented💪💪🙏🙏🤗🤗 — Arun Singh (@MrArunSiingh) April 12, 2020

#ShaliniPandey is very beautiful & extremely talented as well... I became her huge fan after watching #Bamfaad... Looking forward to her next film #JayeshbhaiJordaar. — Amogh Naman (@AmNaTi200) April 12, 2020

Bamfaad @SirPareshRawal Like father like son #Bamfaad best film — pavan srivastava (@pawansri14) April 11, 2020

Great first step @adityarawal1 in #Bamfaad, a good watch for sure. Having spent my glorious 4 years in Prayag/Allahabad, I could relate to so many things. You have a great future, all the best! — Rahul Pandey (@rp83_gkp) April 12, 2020

Watched #Bamfaad blown away with the act of @adityarawal1 he is so confident and way of dialogue delivery 👌And my Fav @MrVijayVarma and #ShaliniPandey welcome to Bollywood another cracking performance after Arjun reddy so good to ses you in bollywood. — Being Royal (@RoyalSoni3) April 12, 2020

@SirPareshRawal Pls tell Aditya "He just performed an allahabadi really well.. He made us believe that he is an allahabadi not amdavadi.. U were fab Aditya. Good luck for future.." #Bamfaad — Pankaj (@PankajKIndian) April 12, 2020

