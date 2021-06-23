'Ban Grahan Web Series' Trends Over Portrayal Of Sikhs, Sirsa Threatens Legal Action

After shows like Paatal Lok and Tandav, another web series has landed in trouble for hurting religious sentiments. Outrage has been growing among a section against the upcoming web series Grahan. Shiromani Akali Dadl leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa and many netizens expressed their displeasure for allegedly showing the Sikh community in poor light.

Netizens trend ‘Ban Grahan Web Series’, Sirsa threatens legal action

Grahan web series has references to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots as a flashback and continuation of the incidents around it in 2016. The synopsis of the series reads, ‘It’s 1984 - a tender love story succumbs to the anti-Sikh riots. It’s 2016 - IPS officer Amrita Singh uncovers a secret connecting her past to her present.’

As per the trailer, the story revolves around Zoya Hussain’s character, IPS officer Amrita who is tasked with an investigation dealing with the re-opening of cases related to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. The investigation team could be seen stumbling upon a rioter from the riots, who turns out to be Amrita’s father, played by Black Friday star Pawan Malhotra. She then recalls asking her father about his hair in his old photos as a child, and as an officer, once again asks him why he was without his turban in those pics.

Sirsa tweeted that the web series hurt Sikh sentiments 'with its insensitivity' and termed it as 'an attempt to protect influential people.' He alleged that the charge of the riots is levelled on a Sikh and added, "Such portrayal is unethical & rubs salt on our wounds." He added that they won’t allow the release and would take legal action.

#Grahan Webseries hurts Sikhs with its insensitivity & seems to be an attempt to protect influential people



We wont allow Grahan to be released. We wl take legal action in case @DisneyPlusHS went ahead with its release@SGPCAmritsar @republic @punjabkesari @IndiaTVHindi @ANI https://t.co/uwhmK7s88d pic.twitter.com/f3Dn2XABbn — Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) June 22, 2021

Netizens too stated that Sikhs were ‘misrepresented’ through the series. Some wrote that the 1984 incident was a ‘deeply wounded’ memory for them and termed it ‘defamation’ and ‘propaganda’ against Sikhs. They also wrote 'shame on actors.'

June 1984 A Sikh is deeply wounded. These people should respect the feelings of the Sikhs. But it insists on defaming the Sikhs. It does not work in our religion. #BanGrahanWebSeries@SGPCAmritsar pic.twitter.com/CEUVW7mlEM — PROFESSOR (@heistprofessor_) June 23, 2021

Sikhs have been misrepresented which is very wrong. It should not be ignored. This issue should be taken into consideration.We won't allow you to release this series. @DisneyPlusHS stop its release immediately.#Grahan#BanGrahanWebSeries pic.twitter.com/TBigobZjsp — ☬ਮਾਝੇ ਆਲੇ ਭਾਊ☬🌾 love_mahal💖🚜 (@Lovemahal16) June 23, 2021

Some issues are so delicate that touching them is like scratching a wound. As a victim of the 1984 Sikh genocide family, I demand a ban on this web series.#BanGrahanWebSeries pic.twitter.com/1SIiP3ONTt — The Warrior (@HKSidhuNF1984) June 23, 2021

Grahan is inspired from the novel Chaurasi by Satya Vyas. The series is scheduled to stream on Disney+Hotstar from June 24. It has been directed by Ranjan Chandel.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.