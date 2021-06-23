Last Updated:

'Ban Grahan Web Series' Trends Over Portrayal Of Sikhs, Sirsa Threatens Legal Action

'Ban Grahan web series' trended on Twitter over the 'defamatory' portrayal of Sikhs. SAD leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa threatened legal action against them.

After shows like Paatal Lok and Tandav, another web series has landed in trouble for hurting religious sentiments. Outrage has been growing among a section against the upcoming web series Grahan. Shiromani Akali Dadl leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa and many netizens expressed their displeasure for allegedly showing the Sikh community in poor light.

Netizens trend ‘Ban Grahan Web Series’, Sirsa threatens legal action

Grahan web series has references to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots as a flashback and continuation of the incidents around it in 2016.   The synopsis of the series reads, ‘It’s 1984 - a tender love story succumbs to the anti-Sikh riots. It’s 2016 - IPS officer Amrita Singh uncovers a secret connecting her past to her present.’

As per the trailer, the story revolves around Zoya Hussain’s character, IPS officer Amrita who is tasked with an investigation dealing with the re-opening of cases related to the  1984 anti-Sikh riots. The investigation team could be seen stumbling upon a rioter from the riots, who turns out to be Amrita’s father, played by Black Friday star Pawan Malhotra. She then recalls asking her father about his hair in his old photos as a child, and as an officer, once again asks him why he was without his turban in those pics.

Sirsa tweeted that the web series hurt Sikh sentiments 'with its insensitivity' and termed it as 'an attempt to protect influential people.' He alleged that the charge of the riots is levelled on a Sikh and added, "Such portrayal is unethical & rubs salt on our wounds." He added that they won’t allow the release and would take legal action.

Netizens too stated that Sikhs were ‘misrepresented’ through the series. Some wrote that the 1984 incident was a ‘deeply wounded’ memory for them and termed it ‘defamation’ and ‘propaganda’ against Sikhs. They also wrote 'shame on actors.'

Grahan is inspired from the novel Chaurasi by Satya Vyas. The series is scheduled to stream on Disney+Hotstar from  June 24. It has been directed by Ranjan Chandel.

