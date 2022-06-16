'Bandon Mein Tha Dum' Twitter Review: Netizens Hail 'glorious' Moment Of Indian Cricket

Chronicling the Indian cricket team's memorable Test series win against Australia in 2021, Neeraj Pandey and Voot Select teamed up to release Bandon Mein Tha Dum. The non-fiction docu-based show depicted how the Indian players overcame trials and tribulations to defeat Australia, clinching the series at their fortress Gabba. With this win, the team retained the Border-Gavaskar trophy.

Released on June 16, the Voot series took the audience inside the pavilion with candid interviews from cricketers Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin, Cheteshwar Pujara, Mohammad Siraj, Rishabh Pant and more. Check out how fans are reacting to Bandon Mein Tha Dum.

Bandon Mein Tha Dum Twitter review

From movies to documentaries, sports-based ventures are known to evoke patriotism in the hearts of every Indian as they witness players' relentless efforts and never-giving-up attitude. The same was reflected while watching Bandon Mein Tha Dum. Many believed that the series perfectly captured the glorious win of the Indian Cricket team.

Wohoo on voot Bandon mein tha dum



Ajinkya Rahane knocked it off in style as a captain. He and the players brought smiles to billions of faces- when the players were soaked in blood. I bow down to the determination our boys had! Already on the 4th episode of #BandonMeinThaDum. https://t.co/FYxE4KyYET — samiksha bokade (@BokadeSamiksha) June 16, 2022

This series so awesome. It's gone fire on its show and their boys getting rocks.

Bandon Mein Tha Dum — Akki Gupta (@AkkiGupta08) June 16, 2022

Many also complimented its nail-biting scenes as they witnessed the players defying all the odds to bring home the trophy. A netizen wrote, ''One should watch this series Bandon mein tha dum and should know how to stay cool in all the situations'' while another wrote, ''Literally me After watching the new series "Bandon Mein Tha Dum" we got to know so much about how the management backs its players and the mindset of keep going for the win is embedded in every player which is so inspiring! (sic)''

I am watching again bandon mein tha dum and I really like jadeja and rahane partnership#BandonMeinThaDum pic.twitter.com/S6tDUJmMSC — Hemant Patil (@HemantPatil0638) June 16, 2022

I just watched this series Bandon mein tha dum. It was good experience for me to know the mindset of Indian cricket team members #BandonMeinThaDum pic.twitter.com/HixSCwKLvj — DevgnkaDeewana (@DevgnkaDeewana) June 16, 2022

Many netizens had a newfound admiration for the players as they got the chance to witness the gripping experience first-hand. A netizen tweeted, ''Finished watching the new series "Bandon Mein Tha Dum" and couldn't be more proud of our accomplishments with everything stacked against us.'' Check out more reactions below.

The history of our players , witnessing their breakthrough and celebrating the success.. kudos to all team of Bandon Mein Tha Dum ! — Yashica⛱️ (@MsDhoni037) June 16, 2022