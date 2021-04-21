Barbara Corcoran Wants To Take Advice From Kim Kardashian, Says 'she's Successful'

American businesswoman and Shark Tank investor Barbara Corcoran wants lessons from actor and businesswoman Kim Kardashian. When a fan asked who she'd like to get advice from, the 72-year-old Shark Tank star heaped praise on Kim Kardashian at an event in Union Square. Barbara suggested Kim Kardashian because she is successful in both business and life, and Corcoran responded by giving her own advice to promote her podcast, "Business Unusual."

According to PageSix, listeners could ask the real estate mogul questions on her podcast by dialling 888-BAR-BARA, but for the pop-up case, Corcoran designed and set up a phone booth where fans could ask her questions live and in person. It was also reported that she was dishing out advice on real estate, relationships, running small businesses, and also read people's Tarot cards. Corcoran also admitted that she preferred the downtown plaza over Times Square because she wanted to interact with more locals rather than visitors. Cocoran will also be performing in Los Angeles next week, where she will make her first appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

Barbara Corcoran on Shark Tank

Barbara Ann Corcoran founded The Corcoran Group, a New York City real estate brokerage that she sold to NRT for $66 million in 2001 and exited shortly after. Corcoran has starred in all 12 seasons of ABC's Shark Tank and is one of the show's initial "Shark" investors. She had made 53 deals on the show as of February 2020, the biggest of which was a $350,000 investment for 40% of Coverplay.

According to Entertainment Tonight, as a host of ABC's Shark Tank, a reality show in which entrepreneurs compete for investments from top business leaders, Corcoran said she communicates with the entrepreneurs she has invested in on a regular basis, and the most promising has been able to adapt during the pandemic. People can turn their businesses around, she claims if they learn to adapt.

In every market cycle, she disclosed, the most important thing is change, but as a result of the pandemic, the pace of change has been accelerated on every front, and the ability to change faster than the change is what has kept the best entrepreneurs in business, she asserted.

Image Source: Kim Kardashian, Barbara Corcoran Instagram