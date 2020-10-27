'Barbarians' Season 2: Will There Be A Second Season For The Show?

German TV series Barbarians revisits the Battle of the Teutoburg Forest and the story behind it. Created by Andreas Heckmann, Arne Nolting, and Jan Martin Scharf, it features stars Laurence Rupp, Jeanne Goursaud, and David Schutter in the lead roles. The six-episode series received a lot of attention from the viewers after it premiered on Netflix on October 23, 2020. However, those who have binge-watched the show have been wondering will there be a Season 2 of Barbarians. So, we have mentioned everything that you need to know about Barbarians Season 2.

Will there be a Season 2 of Barbarians?

Barbarians Season 1 on Netflix has become a hit after its premiere on the OTT platform. Besides telling the history of the Roman invasion, the series has managed to engage the audience with its story. Looking forward to what is next, fans have been wondering will there be a Season 2 of Barbarians.

According to a report by Express.co.uk, Netflix has not renewed the German originals series to date. It added that the streamer takes a few months to decide about the shows, depending upon elements like viewership figures and critical reception. So, a similar case is with the Barbarians Season 2.

However, if Netflix plans to bring Barbarians Season 2 for its viewers, it could premiere during a similar time frame in 2021. The OTT platform reportedly releases original series around the same time every year. So, if it comes, viewers could watch it in October 2021. But there could be a delay in its production amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Barbarians Season 1 on Netflix: Barbarians cast

Barbarians cast includes Laurence Rupp, Jeanne Goursaud, and David Schutter. Barbarians Season 1 on Netflix revolves around the friendship of three Germanic kids, who separate due to the Roman occupation and reunite years later. The show is all about sword fights, bloodshed, battles, and mythology. The German historical series tends to keep the audience glued to their screens with an engaging story of revenge.

Also read: Ryan Reynolds Starrer 'Deadpool 2' BTS Bloopers Video Will Leave You In Splits; See Here

Also read: Tom Felton Opts For A New Look For Netflix's 'A Babysitter’s Guide To Monster Hunting'

Barbarians Season 1 Netflix review

Barbarians Season 1 on Netflix has garnered mostly positive response from the critics and the viewers alike. In reality, Publius Quinctilius Varus led the Roman legions and auxiliaries. The Romans considered tearing Germanic tribes apart to be an easy task for them. However, they were not aware that there was someone in their arms, who intended to shut all the plans of Varus.

Also read:What Time Does Barbarians Release On Netflix? Read About The Historical Drama Set In 9AD

Also read: 'The Take' On Netflix Streaming Without Subtitles Leaves Netizens Confused

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.