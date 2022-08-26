Euphoria's cast lineup will witness a major change in the coming days as actor Barbie Ferreira who impressed fans as spiralling high school student, Kat Hernandez, in the last two seasons of HBO's hit series is dropping out of Euphoria High. Reportedly, Barbie Ferreira confirmed her exit from the show following her rumoured feud with the creator of the show Sam Levinson. The actor announced her apparent departure via a social media post.

Barbie Ferreira announces her exit from Euphoria

On Wednesday, Barbie Ferreira took to her Instagram handle to inform her fans about her exit from Euphoria. The actor announced that she will not be returning to the show for its third season. In her Instagram story Barbie wrote, "After four years of getting to embody the most special and enigmatic character Kat, I'm having to say a very teary-eyed goodbye."

She added, "I hope many of you could see yourself in her like I did and that she brought you joy to see her journey into the character she is today. I put all my care and love into her and I hope you guys could feel it. Love you Katherine Hernandez." In the background, Barbie attached a snap of a painting of Kat.

Take a look:

Did Barbie exit Euphoria due to clashes with Sam Levinson?

For the unversed, Barbie garnered immense love and appreciation from fans for portraying Kat, who was a beacon of body positivity on the show. However, her character slowly faded away in Euphoria season 2 after rumours about on-set tension between Ferreira and show creator Sam Levinson started surfacing online.

However, the actor in her interaction with Insider refuted the rumours. "I really think that the fans are really passionate and I do appreciate that because 'Euphoria' has really impacted so many people," she said. Barbie further stated, "Sometimes, things take on a life of their own, and they're not rooted in the truth, but it's okay because I know it's just out of passion and out of curiosity and all that good stuff. And I signed up for it. So, I'll take it. I'll take the good and the bad." The exact reason behind Barbie's exit is still unclear but fans seemed to be sad about the actor's departure.

(Image: @barbieferreira/Instagram)