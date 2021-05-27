'Bargain Block' Cast: Know The Designers Who Renovate Homes At Cheap Prices In Detroit

The new HGTV show Bargain Block has garnered a lot of attention since it premiered on April 14, 2021. This home makeover show is not just like any other. It has caught the fancy of the viewers as the hosts of the show Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas try to renovate rundown properties in Detriot, USA and sell them off at cheap prices.

Bargain Block cast details

According to a report by tvovermind.com, Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas are real-life partners and not just hosts of the show. They have been together for quite some time now. The couple decided to help the people residing in Detroits by renovating their neighbourhoods and giving them the new property at cheap rates.

Keith and Evan started renovating homes in 2012 and have helped many people achieve their dream houses as well. They also try to keep in mind the budget constraints of their clients and redecorate the homes at very pocket-friendly prices. The lowest their houses sell for is $1000. Not only this, but they also own a store in Detroit that goes by the name Nine Furniture and Design.

The couple only recently moved to Detroit and earlier were living in Denver. Their main goal is to sell affordable homes to the ones who are purchasing property for the first time. They believe in community togetherness and do not want people to leave their own community and purchase a house somewhere else.

A look into Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas’ Instagram

Keith is a designer and keeps his followers updated about the new homes he works on through his social media posts. On the official Instagram page of their show, the couple opens up about the latest house they’re renovating. They are seen painting a huge house in black colour. Evan goes on to describe his latest project as ‘stunning’ because they have chosen to paint the exteriors of the house in black paint. The caption of the video read, “We want to let you guys in on a secret - this week's episode of Bargain Block is SUPER special. It's actually the pilot episode that was shot way back when Bargain Block was still just a dream for Keith & Evan!⁠⁠”

