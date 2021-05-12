Barkha Singh On How She & Tanuj Virwani Pranked 'Murder Meri Jaan' Crew For Some 'chaat'

Barkha Singh and Tanuj Virwani know a thing or two about pranking people on set. In an exclusive interview, Barkha revealed how she and Tanuj once ran off the set of their web series, Murder Meri Jaan. During the interview, she also revealed what fans can expect in the upcoming episodes of their Disney+ web series.

Barkha Singh recently starred in Disney+’s brand-new web series, Murder Meri Jaan. In the web series, Barkha essays the role of a con woman named Sonal who ends up marrying a cop. Tanuj Virwani is playing the role of a cop named Adi. In an exclusive interview, Barkha revealed a major prank she and Tanuj played on the set that left the crew worried.

During the interview, Barkha revealed, “there was this one time when Tanuja and I were doing this scene in the car, because we shot in a lot of real locations, we were driving around Bhopal. We crossed this chaat place, we were like, “Yaar bohot time se chaat nahi khaya hai and we both wanted to eat chaat”.

Barkha continued, “So, our next scene had a location shift, so it would at least take an hour or so to shift and set up. So once this scene was shot and got approved by the director, without telling anyone we took the ACP car, the production’s car, and we went away from the set. Everyone, including the director, the person who hired the car, they were looking for us and we just ran off. The place was just four minutes from the shooting location, so we ate chaat and soon realized this can get us in trouble. So, we packed Raj Kachoris and chaat for the unit and then we came back”.

Apart from sharing this hilarious prank, Barkha Singh also revealed what fans can expect in the upcoming episodes of Murder Meri Jaan. She said, “They can expect to get to know both the characters very well. Because as the story progresses the characters grow, and the relationship between the characters grow. So as the audience will watch more episodes, I think they are going to warm up to the characters, because all the characters, Adi, Sonal, Bhaskar are quite relatable and loveable. I think the more people watch it, they will understand where these characters are coming from and will become a part of their journey”.

IMAGE: BARKHA SINGH'S INSTAGRAM

