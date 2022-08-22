Barkha Singh On Yelling At Masaba Gupta In ‘Masaba Masaba 2’: 'I Was Full Of Nerves...'

The much-awaited second season of the web series Masaba Masaba recently arrived on the streaming platform Netflix. The fictional show stars fashion designer Masaba Gupta and her mother Neena Gupta. While the mother-daughter duo was lauded for their exceptional acting skills on the show, it even gave several glimpses of their topsy-turvy relationship. While the show circled around the relationship of the duo, it even introduced some new characters one of which included Barkha Singh, who played the role of Aisha Mehrauli, Masaba’s client. The actor recently talked about a scene where she had to shout at Masaba Gupta and insult her and revealed how it was her audition scene as well.

'Masaba Masaba 2': Barkha Singh recalls yelling at Masaba Gupta in a scene

According to Hindustan Times, actor Barkha Singh talked about a scene in the show in which she insults Masaba Gupta for the clothes she designed for her and shouts at her to prove her point. Going down memory lane, Barkha Singh stated that the same scene was also her audition scene and added how she gave all the credit to Masaba Gupta who made sure she was feeling easy. She went on to reveal how everyone on set made sure she was at ease ad gave her time to perform the scene. She added how it was a lot of give and take for her to give a piece of her mind to Masaba and for her to be receptive to that. She further stated how she did not want everyone to do many retakes because of her so she just let it flow when she arrived on set.

She stated, “The introduction scene was also my audition scene. That was first few days of the shoot, we had not become very pally. I would give credit to Masaba Gupta, she made sure that I was feeling easy. Everyone on set made sure I was at ease and gave me my time to do the scene. It was a lot of give and take -- for me to give a piece of my mind to Masaba and for her to be receptive of that. I was full of nerves because there were too many lines and I didn’t want everyone to do too many retakes because of me. I just let it flow when I arrived on set. Even when Aisha is yelling, she is only talking to prove her point, nothing else.”

Moreover, she shed light on the character she played in the show and revealed that she was not briefed on the role she was playing. “They just gave me the audition script and the scene and asked me to play with it. They just gave me a background of the character. It was a very refreshing character, not very outright in your face. I tried to keep it as deadpan and as subtle as possible,” she added.

Image: Instagram/@barkhasingh0308